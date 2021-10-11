Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) is hosting a statewide virtual FAFSA completion event on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Starmont Community Schools posted Oct. 6 on social media.
ICAN advisors will walk through how to complete the FAFSA form step-by-step and answer questions along the way. From student dependency status to which parent is reported on the FAFSA, they will cover common questions about income and assets, explain how to use the IRS data retrieval tool, and cover next steps once the FAFSA form is submitted.
To register, visit the shortened link, tinyurl.com/79v2d9ya, or see the district’s Oct. 6 Facebook post for the link.