High school juniors planning for college and their families can learn about financial aid in a free presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Oelwein High School Library, presented by Iowa College Access Network, an outreach division of the nonprofit Iowa Student Loan. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application and understanding the results will be reviewed. Discussion will include college cost comparisons, financial aid options, scholarships and where to go for help. For more information, contact Karolyn Kane or Katie Rice at OHS, 319-283-2731.
