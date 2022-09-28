Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein native and wrestler Collin “Anthony” Ricchio has been a wrestling fan since age 12.

The 2021 Oelwein High School graduate began training in April 2022 with The Forge RuggedPro training school in Marshalltown. Training occurs every weekend and ahead of matches, he said.

