Oelwein native and wrestler Collin “Anthony” Ricchio has been a wrestling fan since age 12.
The 2021 Oelwein High School graduate began training in April 2022 with The Forge RuggedPro training school in Marshalltown. Training occurs every weekend and ahead of matches, he said.
Under his wrestling stage name, Collin Anthony, he will team with Angus Keyser against “Team Tasty” at the O-Town Mania RuggedPro Wrestling event that starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 outside O-Town Discounts and More, 330 S. Frederick Ave.
“This is my official in-ring debut in front of Oelwein,” Ricchio said.
The variety of styles that can pair to wrestle intrigued him.
“Like a small guy and a big guy, a guy who jumps all over the place and a more grounded person,” Ricchio said.
The fans are also a draw, “all the people I get to meet at different shows, and interacting with fans who come to shows and see all the wrestlers.”
He has been wrestling in front of crowds since August and the experience sounds intense.
“Wrestling in front of people is the best by far for me, seeing all the faces in seats getting involved by chanting your name or telling you to fight back et cetera,” Ricchio said. “It’s life changing almost.”