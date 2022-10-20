The Williams Center for the Arts will welcome Collision of Rhythm show, featuring Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee, two percussion virtuosos, to the stage this Saturday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 6:30 with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
Those who are deciding whether they would like this show are encouraged to watch their spectacular performances on YouTube. Juggling, beat boxing, tap dancing, drumming, and instrumental performances? They do it all.
Oelwein students K-8 are granted free admission when accompanied by an adult. Oelwein high school students are also admitted free. Oelwein music staff has been promoting this show for students. The tickets for students from surrounding school districts are only $5.
General admission tickets are $40 each and available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.)