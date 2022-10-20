Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Williams Center for the Arts will welcome Collision of Rhythm show, featuring Aaron Williams and Bronkar Lee, two percussion virtuosos, to the stage this Saturday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 6:30 with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Those who are deciding whether they would like this show are encouraged to watch their spectacular performances on YouTube. Juggling, beat boxing, tap dancing, drumming, and instrumental performances? They do it all.

