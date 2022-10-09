Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Collision of Rhythm

Bronkar Lee and Aaron Williams make up Collision of Rhythm, a unique musical experience that will debut at the Williams Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 22.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Oelwein and area residents, get ready for a new and unique experience when Collision of Rhythm comes to the Williams Center for the Arts Saturday, Oct. 22. The duo of Bronkar Lee and Aaron Williams will make their debut appearance when the show gets underway at 7 p.m.

In announcing the upcoming performance, Co-director Linda Murphy said, “This show is the third of seven crowd pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. This is a show that appeals to all ages. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their school age children and grandchildren.”

