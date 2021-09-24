When I was a kid, one whole wall of my bedroom was a poster about Mars. It was huge and it was cool.
I wanted to be a pilot. Then I wanted to be an astronaut and explore Mars. In the end, I became a newspaper man exploring the strangeness of life forms on our little rock and how they get along — or not.
You never know where your dreams will take you.
On Monday, my choices are going to have me seated in the Fayette County Board of Supervisors room listening to talk about paying for better communications for our police, fire, EMT and ambulance services. Iowa 4-Hers can chat with the International Space Station, but our dispatch center loses contact with deputies in some parts of the county.
Then, there might be a closed session about public records requests related to the County Board effort led by Chair Jeanine Tellin to have Dr. Anthony Leo removed form the Board of Health. He’s been on the volunteer board for around three decades. His advocacy last year around fair time for COVID-19 safety upset her and some fair organizers.
At first, I thought the closed session was because of me — mostly because I am the center of the universe — but apparently there are others asking for things. This issue does not appear to be finished.
I had simply been looking for how much money the ouster effort had cost. I made a few requests by email to the Auditor’s Office this month (Sept. 3 and Thursday) for documents that could show me the attorney’s rate and total costs. I did not get a response either time.
Then the agenda for Monday’s meeting came out on Friday with: “Conference call with Carlton Salmons regarding provision of legal advice concerning open records document requests. Probable closed session.”
Wow. Seemed pretty serious. So, I sent in bigger and better open records request seeking many more documents. I sent it to all the supervisors and the auditor. Go big or go home, right?
Then, someone talked with me. Mr. Salmons, who the County Board had hired for the Board of Health issue, gave me a call. We had a nice talk. I’m not being sarcastic.
In the end, he got permission from his clients to email me that he was contracted by the supervisors at $175 per hour, and he’s billed the county $8,854 for work from July 9 to Sept. 3.
So, that’s that. Good productive talk. I applaud Mr. Salmons.
Now, with all that said and done, and more action on this issue looming, I’ve got to wonder about conversations that could have gone on before an outside attorney was even hired. Seems like there was plenty of time between the fair last year and the 2-1 vote to boot the doctor — which took place after this year’s fair — to have talked this problem out.
But, come Monday, I won’t be exploring Mars. I’ll continue watching the curious behavior of people in power here.
The next Board of Health meeting is at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at the Gundersen Palmer Boeke-Freed Education Center in West Union.
On the topic of space, Fayette County 4-H and ISU Extension and Outreach announced on Friday an opportunity to watch kids across Iowa ask questions of the astronauts on the International Space Station. Tune in to NASA TO on Monday from 11:10-11:30 a.m. for the live in-flight downlink. You can learn more by going to tinyurl.com/nasa4H.
National 4-H Week is coming up Oct. 3-9. Membership in Buchanan County this past year was 238. In Fayette County membership was 224, with an additional 73 Clover Kids (grades K-3). Both counties are enrolling members for the 2021-22 year. Call ISU Extension and Outreach in Buchanan County at 319-334-7176 or in Fayette County at 563-425-3331 to learn more. In Fayette County, you can also contact Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly by email at kellymd@iastate.edu.
ONE LAST THING: My wife, a teacher, asked a raspy student the other day, “Do you have laryngitis?”
The student said. “No, I’m just losing my voice.”
Contact Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com