It took more than 50 years, but now I know what a CV axle is. I also know where it is, what it does and how to pop it out.
Here is the deal. My family has a hand-me-down 2003 Ford Focus ZTS from my sister. We took it in about three years ago and it had a broken back wheel. It kind of wobbled and pulled away from the car sometimes. Not always.
One of my sons started working on that. He even bought a grinder, which he used to do more damage to what I learned was called a spindle. He ordered a replacement online, twice. The first one was for the wrong side. We thought the second one was wrong too, but then figured out the first one was kind of right before we got the second one to fit perfectly — because it was the right one.
You can see how this goes.
That fix worked for about a year. Then I was driving north on Hwy. 63 and people sped past me pointing frantically at the car. Short story, we did the same fix again, but with new bolts, which we tightened better and added Lock-Tite glue stuff to their threads like the guy on YouTube told us to do in the first place.
Fast forward another year. I’m putzing around with the car in the rain and I pull into a store’s parking spot, bumping the curb with the left front tire. A love tap, really.
I didn’t notice a problem until after I retrieved my “Chunky” candy bar — that square thing with nuts and raisins that I can only find at Dollar General these days. Why is that? These things are candy gold, folks, just like those gelatin fruit candies called “Chuckles.” Dad used to always buy me Chuckles when he took me into his work on Saturdays. Ahh ... special times, special times.
Anyway, I sat in the driver’s seat, put the car in reverse, the left front wheel went rogue, I called the tow and I learned what a lower control arm is. It can rust and snap like a wishbone.
The flatbed dumped the car like a hurt frog next to our barn, and there it sat for a few months, scowling. It kind of reminded me of a poem that I for some reason studied in college by Richard Wilbur, “The Death of a Toad.” It begins with the line “A toad the power mower caught, Chewed and clipped of a leg with a hobbling hop has got To the garden verge.”
Things went kind of badly from there for Mr. Toad.
That, children, is why you should go to college.
Anyway, again, I was dead set on giving the frog that was our Focus a better fate and spent the next three months taking apart that front end, bolt by bolt. Once I even used the grinder.
In all the carnage, a boot on the CV axle burst, oozing thick, black goo all over me and anyone who came near me for days. I had to replace the whole axle, but needed to pull it out of the socket on the side of what I think is a transmission.
I tried to pry and pound and swear at it. I went back to the Internet and learned that I could take the wire used in a garage door to lasso the axle on one side and a wood splitting axe on the other. A good swing would pop the axle free.
It felt amazing.
Anyway, one more time, I managed to put the frog car back together again and am heading into another winter with it. And after all that I’m left to wonder, did anyone ever put Wilbur’s poem to music?
