Out of 15 candidates for statewide and federal office who spoke at the Iowa State Fair, the one remark from a politician that I agreed with most came from a surprising source: perennial third-party candidate Bryan Jack Holder.

Holder, who has lost his last five runs for office, is running for Congress on the Liberty Caucus ticket. He may be best known for wearing a tricorn hat at public venues. He took time during his speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox to ask why his Republican opponent, Rep. Randy Feenstra, and other Republicans including Gov. Kim Reynolds weren’t participating in the traditional forum.

