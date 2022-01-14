So I kneeled near the left front tire first. Feeling around the metal arm that holds the wheel and strut in place I found it — a rust hole.
It happens, especially when you’re talking about an early 2000s car in the Midwest.
That could easily have been a deal killer, even though it was exactly the model and year I was looking for. No way should I buy this car, right?
Well, no. I mean yes.
In the past year, I learned some stuff and can replace that part myself. So, after negotiation, the car was a nice cheap deal.
And that’s the thing, it really helps to look under the hood and learn stuff, which brings me to our representative in Congress, Ashley Hinson. Mind you, I may be picking on her, but she’s not alone in this. Our U.S. Senators do the same darn thing, often.
Hinson recently took The Gazette to task over a fact-check article that took her to task for twisting and omitting facts in a November opinion screed about the Biden Administration negotiating with immigrant families from whom the U.S. took children at the border because of a Trump Administration “zero tolerance” policy.
Basically she fibbed that the Biden Administration “has a plan” to pay $450,000 “cash prize” to individuals who tried to come in the country illegally.
That’s not true in a bunch of ways, but here is some key information left out:
• Lots of those families had joined a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and victory in court surely will cost the U.S. a lot more than what Hinson is railing about.
• The Biden Administration recognized that the court fight itself and the likely loss will cost the country a lot more than $450,000 per person. So, they began negotiating to try to minimize the damage done by the Trump Administration.
• That figure reported was not hard and fast. The unsettled settlements could have come in lower. It says that right in one of the articles Hinson’s team referred to The Gazette fact checker. The Washington Post said “the administration is reportedly considering paying as much as $450,000 per person.”
As much as.
The bottom line is that the Biden Administration backed down to the uproar fueled by half-truths spun by politicians. When you look under the hood, you see that this path they put us on will cost us a lot more. But that’s OK for Hinson. She helped make folks angry, and she will do it again. It works for her.
Sad.
Contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com