I have hopes.
I hope this upgrade of Fayette County’s radio dispatching system works out well.
I hope the upgrade makes things safer for deputies by assuring they have contact with headquarters when answering potentially dangerous calls — which is pretty much all of them.
I hope the system works throughout Oelwein — which it hadn’t when the Board of Supervisors approved the contract.
I hope the price tag for the new system is the best the county can get.
I hope that if the 911 Service Board doesn’t have enough money in the future to maintain the system, the Board of Supervisors will step up.
I hope, hope and hope.
I also have memories.
I remember watching and listening when Sheriff Marty Fisher would leave the Board of Supervisors meeting room at the courthouse to listen to a static-laden message over his radio.
I remember watching and listening to Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan receiving messages from the Oelwein-based system as clear as a bell in the same room.
I remember hearing the report from County Engineer Joel Fantz, based on what he was told, that the proposed Motorola radio system passed tests throughout the county.
I remember a day later hearing Logan tell the 911 Service Board that, no, the radios failed tests in Oelwein which meant officers, firefighters and EMTs would be out of contact inside the East Penn factory, for example.
I remember fire department leaders at that 911 Service Board meeting stressing, over and over and over again, that they support upgrading the radio system but also need the paging system upgraded as well.
I have concerns.
I am concerned that the Board of Supervisors and the 911 Service Board set aside the advice of a law enforcement professional that not only has overseen a radio dispatch center for decades, but who had actively guided its upgrade to a point where it was vastly superior to the county’s current system. Keep in mind, the city’s tax base is more limited that the county’s.
Side note: It was Chief Logan who led the effort to get a consolidation grant to help with the merging of the city and county dispatch centers in 2021 from the Iowa 911 Council. It was worth more than $277,000 in matching funds and was the first such grant awarded by the state
I am concerned that the county acted on the word of a salesperson saying the equipment prices will rise if the county did not act now, over the advice of a public servant who has procured radio equipment for years — Chief Logan. He asked the supervisors to put the radio system out for competitive bid. They have not.
I am incredulous that the Board of Supervisors keeps stating they want the volunteer fire departments to have “skin in the game” when it comes to buying some radio equipment that will be needed because of this upgrade.
Let me say that again — volunteer fire departments.
I stifled a laugh at the 911 Service Board meeting when someone said there was no way their department could sell enough roasted nuts to afford the portable radios.
I am struck by the irony that the Republican-led county government is using the millions of dollars from the Democrat-led federal government to pay for this project, but refuses to consider a countywide levy to perhaps fund the new paging system that prompts the first responders to take action — the volunteer first responders.
The $3.8 million the county pledged for the radio project is the county’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act that none of our Republican congressional delegation or senators voted for — not Charles Grassley, not Joni Ernst and not Ashley Hinson.
In the end, I am hopeful that this and any future county decisions work out, because as election after election has shown, hope is the only representation this city seems to have when it comes to county affairs.
