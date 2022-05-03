I have a confession to make.
I can’t be hypnotized. Or rather I couldn’t, no matter how hard I tried.
It was at a homecoming week event in college, when I volunteered as part of a group to go on stage with the hypnotist. When they all slumped in their chairs, I did too, eventually. It seemed only polite. But when they started barking and clucking, well, I’m not that good of an actor so I slinked off stage.
Kayla Voges, however, had a different experience over the weekend at Oelwein’s Post Prom Party. Hypnotism worked for her.
I told her my sad story and asked her what it was like.
“Honestly it was pretty cool,” she said. “I don’t remember doing anything. All I really remember is wanting to go up there and take a nap.”
The party at the high school came after a full evening of grand marching and then dancing and lasted until 1 a.m.
“I didn’t find out what I did up on the stage until my friends showed me videos and it was the most embarrassing thing of my life,” she said.
In a fun way, of course.
“From videos I was shown, they made us dance, they made other students do weird things like make birds sounds, say ‘no’ everytime the crowd laughed,” she said. “We drove cars and watched movies and we were crying like babies during the sad movies. It looked very funny on the videos, but for the crowd it was a fun experience and I totally recommend being apart of the crowd and also apart of the hypnotist.”
Voges didn’t expect it to work on her.
“For it to work you have to be calm, have an imagination, and relax, which you can’t force yourself to do,” she said. “Not everyone can be hypnotized either. I went up there thinking it wouldn’t work.”
• • •
Stay tuned, we will be publishing a page of Oelwein prom photos taken by the teens and their families soon.
• • •
IN OTHER NEWS
• We’re on the lookout for community events and celebrations as we hurtle toward summer. The Oelwein Rotary Club announced at the recent Business After Five gathering in the middle school that it’s bringing back its canoe races and its pork chop and corn feed.
• • •
It has been another challenging school year, as evident by the emotions on display at the ceremony in April announcing Oelwein Rotary’s Teacher and School District Employee of the Year awards. The award winners were teachers Hannah Ewalt, Todd Kastli and Kelli Roth, associates Laura Conner and April LaRiviere, and building secretary Karen Spragg.
Little Husky Learning Center’s LaRiviere’s acceptance speech was short.
“Thank you so much,” she said. “To all the staff here, I am so lucky to be able to — to be able to come to work doing something I love.”
During those final four words, her voice trailed off as she bowed her head, lifted her hand to face and turned quickly back to her seat to extended applause.
Know that these folks take to heart their service to your children. For Roth, a special ed teacher at the high school, it is personal.
“When we’re talking and thinking about students who are apathetic and disinterested I feel like I’ve had that experience,” she said from the podium. “And I hope that I can help students be interested in what we’re doing in our school and understand we are there for them and we have their best interest in hand.
“Thank you for this honor.”
The honor is actually ours. Thank you.
• • •
The legal costs for Fayette County when the Board of Supervisors removed Dr. Anthony Leo from the Board of Health last year because he raised alarm about COVID-19 mitigation at the County Fair totaled $14,659.92. That’s the total billed by attorney Carl Salmons of Macro and Kozlowski of West Des Moines.
Chair Jeanine Tellin led the effort to oust Leo, getting a deciding vote from Supervisor Marty Stanbrough to do it. Supervisor Janell Bradley opposed it.
Leo, who had the support of Board of Health members, the county attorney, the Oelwein police chief, and more, fought back and was reinstated to the Board of Health, alongside Tellin as the supervisors’ liaison.
• • •
I got a call last week after we ran an article about Nathan Lein’s speech at a Democratic Party campaign event at his farm. He is running for Fayette County Attorney after years of being Republican incumbent W. Wayne Saur’s assistant attorney. Saur is not seeking re-election.
The caller was upset that we didn’t mention his opponent.
“I’ll never vote for no Democrat!” he said.
Yeah, I’m surprised by his use of “no” rather than “any,” but, I’m a prize verbalizer myself. Each to his own.
Anyway, I had to inform him that Lein has no opponent at the moment. No Republican turned in nomination papers to the Auditor’s Office by the deadline. We should have mentioned that in the article. I apologize.
The Republicans could still get an attorney candidate on the ballot by nominating one through a convention.
The Democrats are in the same boat when it comes to the Board of Supervisors, where there are two seats up but no blue candidates, yet. Republican incumbent Tellin and Democratic incumbent Stanbrough are not seeking re-election.
BAD JOKE OF THE WEEK
I can never finish this book to learn self-hypnosis. I keep falling asleep.
• • •
You can reach Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com.