Never mind that having their meetings available on Zoom would allow people with child-care responsibilities, or senior citizens, or the disabled, or the person without ready access to transportation to “attend” the meetings of their school board. Never mind that supervisors’ meetings typically are held during the day, when many people are at work and cannot get away to drop in on the supervisors’ meeting.
Getting more people engaged in their city council, school board or board of supervisors is just good government. I remind government leaders during my presentations that government does not belong to them. It belongs to the people. Government employees and officials are entrusted to act with the public’s best interests in mind.
During the pandemic, one member of the Grundy County Board of Supervisors was deployed to the Middle East with his Iowa National Guard unit. He was still able to “attend” the supervisors’ meetings using his laptop computer and Zoom. But once he returned home after his deployment ended, the Zoom meetings ended, too.
County officials insisted they were not set up to provide Zoom access from the supervisors’ small meeting room. Of course, it’s that same small meeting room where officials expect the public to compete for the eight or 10 chairs available for spectators.
The Grundy County board recently considered an ordinance regulating wind turbines. The local newspaper editor, as a courtesy, informed county officials that he intended to carry the public hearing on the ordinance live on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Officials initially tried to stop his planned livestream. In the end, they relented — and several hundred people watched the hearing live or afterward.
That brings up another objection I hear from government officials when I mention the pluses of having meetings available via Zoom: There really are not many people who want to watch these meetings.
Iowa law does not require government boards to meet in public because those gatherings will be a big ratings blockbuster. The law says meetings shall be open to the public so the basis and rationale for boards’ decisions, as well as the decisions themselves, are easily accessible.
These days, many people believe that easily accessible means Zoom, as well as space for spectators in the meeting room.
If officials are not savvy enough to understand that, then maybe the Iowa Legislature needs to get involved next session and “help” officials see the problem with their misguided opposition to Zoom.
Randy Evans is executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, a 43-year-old nonprofit education and advocacy organization that works for improved government transparency and citizen accountability. He can be reached at IowaFOICouncil@gmail.com.