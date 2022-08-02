Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Never mind that having their meetings available on Zoom would allow people with child-care responsibilities, or senior citizens, or the disabled, or the person without ready access to transportation to “attend” the meetings of their school board. Never mind that supervisors’ meetings typically are held during the day, when many people are at work and cannot get away to drop in on the supervisors’ meeting.

Getting more people engaged in their city council, school board or board of supervisors is just good government. I remind government leaders during my presentations that government does not belong to them. It belongs to the people. Government employees and officials are entrusted to act with the public’s best interests in mind.

