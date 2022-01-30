In Iowa, we take our responsibility to protect and support kids seriously.
We all agree that every kid deserves shelter, food, and access to a quality education. It doesn’t matter where they live, the color of their skin, their gender, or who their parents are.
It’s at the heart of our Iowa values.
Unfortunately, we’ve already seen bills this session that strike at the heart of those values.
A group of GOP lawmakers have teamed up with lobbyists to pass a bill that will leave some Iowa kids without food and health care.
While the lobbyists and special interests pushing the bill claim it’s about government “efficiency,” the proposal actually adds another layer of government regulations to food and health care resources that parents may need for their kids. According to non-partisan experts, the bill will spend more money expanding the government than it will save.
The bill that would have the biggest negative impact on kids is school vouchers. After the charter school bill passed last year, the bill has gained steam this year and it’s designed to shift tax money out of public schools to private schools instead.
The lobbyists are pushing the bill hard this year claiming it’s all about parental “choice.” While it’s a good slogan, the practical impact is uneven. It doesn’t create the same opportunities for every kid and would actually leave too many kids behind, especially in rural areas.
There are several other bills this year that have clever campaign slogans, but aren’t in the best interest of our kids, like banning books, prohibiting teachers from talking about certain issues, and even singling out kids for their differences.
Our job as lawmakers is scrutinize each bill closely and make sure
every Iowa kid has an opportunity for success. We can’t govern based on social media conspiracy theories and campaign slogans. We can’t give one kid a “choice” that comes at the expense of another. We can’t limit opportunities for some kids, to create new ones for others.
The good news is these bills have yet to become law. As the session
continues, I’m hopeful we can do what’s best for every kid. It’s at the heart of our values and it’s our responsibility.
