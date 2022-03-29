As the end of session draws near, my inbox has been flooded with emails from Iowans on a number of controversial issues.
I’ve heard from Iowans who are looking for a job with wages high enough to pay their bills. I’ve heard from school leaders deeply troubled by the governor’s voucher plan that shifts money from public schools to private schools.
I’ve heard from parents with young kids struggling to afford — or even find — child care. I’ve heard from small business owners wondering why the Legislature this year seems solely focused on supporting just the biggest corporations.
While the issues are different, the common thread through most of these emails are deep frustration. Iowans want to be heard and they want us to use some common sense when making decisions at the State Capitol.
Even the governor’s big tax bill, which was rushed through last month, turned out to be a made-for-TV-only moment as Iowans learn it doesn’t do much for their family or neighbors. More than 400,000 Iowans won’t get a dime. Many families will see a small savings — enough to buy a few extra pizzas over the course of a year — but probably not for three or four years.
I don’t blame them for being frustrated. I am too.
There’s been a lot more time this session spent on issues designed to score political points or benefit the politically powerful instead of addressing the issues that impact the lives of everyday Iowans.
With just a few weeks to go in session, my goal is to keep listening to Iowans and do all I can to improve their lives. It means taking steps to fix our workforce shortage and address the child care crisis. It means putting more money in the pockets of working families. It means keeping public money in public schools and making sure no Iowan gets left behind.
While these common sense ideas probably won’t generate much controversy or big headlines, I think that’s what most Iowans want. And after all, the work we do here is supposed to be about what Iowans want, isn’t it?
I think there’s still time to get some good work done this session. It’ll just take a commitment from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to put aside politics and listen to Iowans — and each other — for the next few weeks.
State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights serves the 43rd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader.