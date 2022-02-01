Week three of the legislative session was very busy in the Iowa Senate with many subcommittee and committee meetings taking place, as well as the start to our work on the budget for this year. A number of proposals are making their way through the legislative process as we tackle issues from constituents throughout the state.
One of these issues was Senate Study Bill 3003, establishing a mental health professional loan repayment program. Mental health professionals could be eligible for this program if they agree to stay in an eligible practice area for a certain period of time. An eligible practice area would be a city in Iowa within a federal mental health shortage area. Helping retain mental health professionals in areas of need is a priority for us. This bill would be helpful to Iowans across the state, but especially rural Iowans in need of more mental health access.
Another bill that went through subcommittee this week was Senate File 2011. This bill requires the Department of Natural Resources to make youth deer hunting licenses available for purchase during the same period that general deer hunting licenses are available for purchase, including through all established deer hunting seasons.
Tax Cuts for All
The major issue item this week was the release of the tax relief proposal. During the first week of session Senate leaders spoke of the priority of tax relief. The tax relief package contains a number of sections, but the highlight of the bill is a major reduction in the income tax Iowans pay. The top income tax rate in Iowa, 8.53 percent, currently applies for earnings over roughly $78,000, a level much lower than other states. Since the top rate starts so low, many middle-income Iowans are paying some of the highest tax rates in the country. When this tax bill is fully implemented Iowa will have a flat 3.6 percent tax rate. Our state tax rate will be the 4th lowest income tax rate in the country instead of the 8th highest as it is today.
Iowa also has a corporate tax rate of almost 10 percent. Again, one of the highest in the country. Certain industries or companies now pay a lower effective rate or even nothing at all, but other companies not favored by the tax code have to pay the high rate. This bill starts to unwind that problem by reducing those carve outs in exchange for a lower, fairer rate. The bill also fully eliminates all taxes on retirement income, it expands military pay exemption to full-time National Guard members and provides farmers a first-time pension exemption by exempting income from either cash rent or farm crop shares.
Significant, permanent income tax relief makes sure Iowans keep more of what they earn. It helps them weather the historically high inflation caused by reckless policies in Washington, D.C., and it makes Iowa a beacon of growth and opportunity.
My commitees
I am the vice chair of the Local Government Committee, and also serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, and Transportation Committees. Additionally, I serve on the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address: Mike Klimesh, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319-1001