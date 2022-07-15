I need a haircut.
So does politics.
My problem is the hairs on the side of my head stick straight out.
For its part, politics has a growing problem with split hairs.
And while,I think my pointy hair doing makes me look stupid, politics has way too many don’t-pay-attention-to the-real-point people who are happy if we are simply confused.
Case in point, not too long ago during a campaign stop in Fayette, Democratic challenger Liz Mathis attacked her Republican opponent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson for voting against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. It’s a line of attack the Democrats have used against her since March and surely will continue.
Here is where hairs start splitting. You see, that is true and false at the same time, from certain points of view. (Notice the Ben Kenobi Easter egg there.)
In this case, Hinson did vote against the reauthorization bill offered up by the Democrats — Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022. It passed the House. Hinson, however voted for a version that failed — the Violence Against Women Extension Act — which she co-sponsored. So, they are both technically right, but Hinson’s vote did not technically do anything to fight violence against women, but it’s useful for her campaign.
Anyway, we always see a lot of this kind of splitting during campaign season, which now seems to last all year every year except for the second Wednesdays of February of odd-numbered decades.
Political folks, it’s not like we can’t tell what you are doing, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work for you.
You see, people on your team might like it, but they were going to vote for you anyway. Win.
People on the other team will be annoyed, which people who were going to vote for you anyway might also enjoy. Win
People in the muddy middle, well, it’s one more reason to distrust politicians like you, which actually works out well for a party that rails against the very existence of government. More people turn away from the whole voting thing in disgust. Win.
Then again, maybe I’m just cynical. I certainly could be completely wrong. I never won an election. But I know one thing: I still need a haircut.
