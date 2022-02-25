You know, sometimes, it’s better to say nothing.
OK, that means I’m done with this column.
....
Then again, there’s space to be filled here.
If my email arrived at the office as snail mail instead, I would not need to cut wood for my boiler at home. That’s where a lot of it belongs, particularly from our federal lawmakers.
Yeah, so, in response to President Biden’s Supreme Court pick — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst dutifully sent out statements talking about how important these picks are and how they will be fair and thorough with them.
Then, Grassley pontificates (Isn’t that a cool word?): “As I always have, I’ll make my determination based on the experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy of the nominee.”
I suppose he’s right that he’s always considered those qualities, but that doesn’t mean that means anything.
Experience? I mean, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett had never actually tried a court case as a lawyer or a judge, despite her short stint on a federal district court. Even I know there were more experienced conservative judges out there.
Temperament? Associate Judge Brett Cavanaugh blew a gasket at his confirmation hearing and posited a conspiracy that a fear campaign against him was revenge on behalf of the Republicans’ favorite boogeypeople, the Clintons.
Jackson, by the way, has tried cases in court — lots. She has been a public defender, a federal district court judge and is currently a member of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. We’ll have to wait and see if she blows up about a made-up conspiracy against her by ... um ... the Clintons?
Grassley concluded his statement with this: “As ranking member, I have no intention of degrading the advice and consent role as Senate Democrats have in recent confirmations. I intend to show up and do the job that Iowans pay me to do.”
I’ll get back to that.
Ernst says in her statement: “I will carry out my duty as a United States Senator and meet with and evaluate President Biden’s nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for our nation’s highest court. Judge Jackson, and the American people, deserve a fair, respectful, and thorough review.”
Hmm ... Ernst — like Grassley — was all in on doing none of that when President Barak Obama nominated Merrick Garland a little over seven months from a presidential election. She and Grassley were pretty excited about Barrett during her confirmation hearing and when they cast their votes in favor of her — a week before the presidential election.
The senators really have no respect for any of our intelligence (OK, I admit a lack of it, but, hey, I try).
Anyway, just say it folks. Just admit you don’t follow rules that don’t suit you. Whoever has the power makes the rules and you got political things you need to get done. You are political team players and you have games to win and lock-steps to march. Face it when we little people vote for one Senate Republican we are voting for one mind.
Then again, why say that? It’s as sorry as the reality.
I pine, oh do I pine for integrity and rule of law, not parties.
NOW SOMETHING DIFFERENT, LOCAL
I stopped in at the County Courthouse on Thursday and Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin was in. Generally, the supervisors like to have one of them keep office hours on Thursdays, making them available to the public.
I had not actually heard personally from her whether she is seeking re-election this fall.
Reports have been that she is not. Well, she said she doesn’t know yet, one way of the other.
“Rumors are rumors,” she said.
Supervisor Marty Stanbrough, however, has told me he is not running again.
WAY TO GO, CHAD
You have to give credit to our local lawmaker Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia. He was successful last year with innovation grants for small butchery businesses, and is successfully using that template again this year for small dairies. It’s not passed yet, but sure looks good.
