Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

When I was first elected almost four years ago, I walked into the Statehouse and vowed that I would always keep my eye on what is important and that is serving the PEOPLE of Iowa.

I’ll be the first to admit I’ve made some mistakes along the way. In today’s political climate where anger and hate crowd out common sense on nearly every issue we face, it just leads to more division within our families, neighborhoods, and communities. It’s easy to get caught in the politics of the moment and lose sight of the people we are sent here to serve.

Tags

Trending Food Videos