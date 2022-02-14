There is wide agreement at the State Capitol that the biggest challenge facing Iowa today is the workforce crisis. Even as we’re recovering from the pandemic, there are still fewer Iowans working today than when Governor Reynolds took office.
We know businesses small and large still have “help wanted” signs in the windows and they’re pleading with lawmakers to do all we can to help them find workers.
We know there are still too many Iowans facing big hurdles like access to child care, low wages, or affordable health care that prevent them from rejoining the workforce.
We value the hard work of Iowans and know we have to take a holistic approach to fixing our workforce crisis and keeping the next generation in Iowa. That’s why Democrats have been working on common sense ideas this session to reward the hard work of Iowans by putting more money in their pockets; expanding affordable housing; making child care accessible; and investing in our public schools.
But just over a month into session, not much progress has been made on addressing the workforce crisis. In many ways, the bills that have been introduced and worked on so far this year have done just the opposite.
The competing tax plans outlined by the governor and Republican lawmakers who control the House and Senate are all skewed to millionaires and the biggest corporations, not even small businesses. Under their plans, the average family in Iowa making around $75,000 or less wouldn’t even see a dime for three years.
We’ve offered a common sense alternative that will put money in the pockets of hard-working Iowans right away and help with the high cost of child care. It will also make our tax system more fair and pump money into our economy.
When it comes to investing in public schools, the House passed a bill this week that falls short of what’s needed to turn the corner on our workforce crisis. Instead of listening to the educators, parents, and local school leaders who are key partners in fixing this crisis, the plan headed to the Iowa Senate won’t likely keep up with the rising costs our public schools face let alone give them additional tools to keep good teachers in the classroom.
Democrats offered a simple, responsible plan that would invest $300 million in new funding in public schools next year to do things like keep class sizes low and keep teachers in the classroom. Reynolds has already set aside $300 million for a new corporate tax cut so there’s no reason Iowa can’t make this smart investment. Unfortunately, it was turned down on a party line vote.
It’s no surprise there are clear policy differences between us and Republicans on taxes and education. But there’s also plenty of room to find some common ground and take some big steps to address the workforce crisis.
As you’ve probably seen in the news and online, the governor and Republican leaders haven’t spent much time this session crafting solutions to the workforce crisis but instead have focused on divisive topics that could make the workforce crisis worse.
Several GOP bills have been proposed this session to put teachers in jail, ban books, and put live cameras in the classroom. Those bills drive teachers out of the profession and make our workforce crisis worse, not better.
While most House lawmakers debated the new investment in our public schools, key House Republican lawmakers ignored the debate to listen to conspiracy theorists peddle misinformation about health care. When lawmakers base legislation on misinformation found on social media, it drives health care workers out of the profession and makes our workforce crisis worse, not better.
Other Republican lawmakers are pursuing divisive bills this session that target kids, create vouchers, and roll back rights for women. When lawmakers play the politics of division and make Iowa look unwelcoming, it drives the next generation out of Iowa and makes our workforce crisis worse, not better.
The good news is there is still time this session to get focused and address the workforce crisis this year. Democrats are ready and willing to get to work.
We will all know in April whether the governor and Republican leaders decided to exercise some leadership in the next few weeks to plot a new direction this session and address our workforce crisis.
State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights serves the 43rd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader.