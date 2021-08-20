It was not my first, but it was probably my favorite.
As long as a full-size pickup truck, it was powder blue — literally. I tried to wax it once. The circular yellow sponge that came with my Turtlewax inhaled the oxidized paint dust. I stopped after leaving one light polka dot.
My maternal grandparents gifted me the 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme as I headed off to college in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. I used stickers meant for license numbers on fishing boats to emblazon “Baldymobile” on the back bumper.
The engine was a 350 Rocket engine. That’s what it said right on the air filter, which was the size of the donut spare tire in my family minivan today. It was a beast. It was awesome.
When snow finally fell on Mount Pleasant and snow banks surrounded the student’s parking lot, I triumphantly strode to the Baldymobile and punched right through nature’s barrier. “Puff!”
Yeah, I know that’s impressive.
I got to thinking about the old Baldymobile when I stopped in this week to talk with Pastor Josh Schunk at Zion Lutheran. I learned he is a Camaro man and his church includes a car show during its Rally Day, which is on Sept. 12 this year.
We got to talking about how every car has a story of its own. Those stories are one of the best parts of car shows, which got me thinking.
I have not ever owned a cherry, nor likely ever will. It’s not for lack of trying. I’m in the phase of my life as a dad doing repairs on my family’s cars, but it’s not in my skillset to go beyond keeping something barely operational. When my dad and I chat on the phone, he’ll ask how many cars I have working at the moment. Only once in the past five years have I been able to say “all of them.” That lasted a week.
Right now, I’m trying to replace a wingy thing that holds a front tire in place on my son’s 2003 Ford Probe. Wingy, I think, is a technical term. It rusted to the point that it snapped, right after I got new tires and then bumped into a curb.
Cars have been like bookmarks for the various chapters of my life. I’m sure that’s true for most of us. For example, there are the early years of my marriage where my wife and I each had S-10s, one of which we were trapped inside during a blizzard in southern Minnesota. We actually had to chisel and melt the block of ice that formed around the engine afterward. Oh yeah, we could have died, too.
Then, there’s the LeMans, which was the first car I drove that didn’t have a good-old fashioned carburetor. Where the square box should have been there was some type of ring. And when I poured gas into it because the car was not starting — it’s what you do with a carburetor — the darn thing launched a pillar of fire that bounced off the bottom of the hood to imitate a star. My college football teammates inside the car never moved as fast as when they ejected.
Those kinds of cars, with those kinds of stories would make a great car show. It would star the beaten down, barely operational, much loved and much hated cars that come standard with drama, comedy and lessons.
Unfortunately, by their vary nature, those cars are gone and we owners would be left to stand sadly in parking lots holding framed Polaroids. We could wax them.
Just a thought.
Oh, by the way, the Baldymobile lasted through that Iowa winter, but the frame snapped as I drove over a railroad crossing returning to my parents’ Twin Cities home. Dad and I found a Sunbird to replace it, the car I was driving when I met my wife. It was a real chick magnet!
