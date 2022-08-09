Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, including more than 230,000 Iowans. That means if you don’t have it yourself, someone close to you almost certainly does.

I have loved ones and friends with the disease. One particularly special person in my life was diagnosed with Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes when she was a toddler. Needle sticks and insulin injections, and later an insulin portal, have been part of her life as long as she can remember.

