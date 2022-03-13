The next legislative deadline is quickly approaching, so most of the Senate’s ninth week was dedicated to floor debate. One of these bills, nicknamed the “Beagle Freedom Bill,” requires a qualified research facility to establish an adoption program for retired animals at that facility for placement in a permanent adoptive home, whether it be through individual interested in adoption or through an animal shelter or rescue organization. Many of us have pets in our lives that become part of our family and important parts of our everyday lives. This bill ensures dogs and cats used in research can have a chance to be adopted into families that will love them. It passed the Senate 47-1.
Senate File 2357 also passed the Senate last week. This bill requires school board members to vote yay, nay, and may only abstain if they have a conflict on all matters before their board. Iowans expect elected officials to be clear with their opinions on specific issues, even if they don’t agree. Transparency in government bodies, at any level, is expected by Iowans and they deserve to know where their elected officials stand on issues impacting them. This bill ensures community members know where their school board members stand on issues in front of the board.
Dairy related issues took center stage on Wednesday. The Senate debate two bills related to the dairy production and marketing in Iowa. The first bill, SF 2309 legalized the sale of fresh milk for very small producers, 10 animals or less, to sell directly to the consumer. This bill ensures clear labeling on raw milk products, so consumers know they are buying an unpasteurized product. It maintains strong consumer protections and is like laws in adjacent states governing the sale of fresh milk. These very small producers can now access a new business opportunity to sell a niche product directly to consumers.
Earlier in the day the Senate also ran SF 2290 to foster and develop innovation in the traditional dairy industry. Last year the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, a bill commonly referred as the Butcher Bill to address the overwhelming demand for meat processing in Iowa exacerbated by the pandemic. SF 2290 applies a number of those policy initiatives to the dairy industry as well. It creates a Dairy Processing and Milk Production Innovation and Revitalization program in the Iowa Economic Development Authority in coordination with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. An artisanal dairy study is also created to explore establishing an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or university.
The Des Moines Register published an Iowa Poll last week saying a majority of Iowans support the tax relief bill signed by Gov. Reynolds. Most Iowans support the 3.9 flat tax meant to provide a simpler and fairer system for Iowa taxpayers. Since passing the bill, we have heard a lot of feedback about it. We have heard from grandparents who are thrilled about the income tax exemption on retirement income. They can stay in Iowa year-round without paying tax on their retirement and they are excited to spend more time with their kids and grandkids. We have heard from small business owners happy to have a lower rate so they can put more money into their business or hire more workers.
Last week was also the time in which the Senate took the panoramic photo of the entire assembly. The camera used to take this photo was produced between the years 1921-1923. It was very interesting to see the use of history in carrying on of a tradition.