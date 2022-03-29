Last week in the Senate we passed Senate Resolution 108. It recognized March 21 through March 27 as National Agriculture Week in Iowa. We rank first nationally in the production of corn, hogs and eggs, are a leader in the production of soybeans, and rank fourth nationally in the number of cattle and calves fed.
House Joint Resolution 2005 passed the Senate last week. It continues the process of amending the state Constitution to modernize the line of succession for the offices of governor and lieutenant governor. To amend the Iowa Constitution, a proposal must pass two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies before it goes to the people of Iowa for a vote. This is the first session both the House and the Senate passed this resolution. If both chambers pass the same language in 2023 or 2024 it is eligible for a vote of the people to ratify the change.
The Senate also passed House File 2200 regarding direct health care agreements. Currently, law authorizes direct care agreements limited to “primary care health services,” defined as “health care services of the type provided at the time a patient seeks preventive care or first seeks health care services for a specific health concern.” The bill would expand eligible services to include any and all services for the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, cure or relief of a health condition.
Tax work continues in Iowa Senate
Senate Republicans have long had the goal of comprehensive tax reform for the state of the Iowa. For the last several years, we have implemented major reforms to Iowa’s tax code. The tax bill passed in 2018 took the first step in simplifying our tax code, lowering rates for Iowa families and providing millions in tax relief. The following year legislation was passed to provide more truth in taxation and improve transparency for Iowa property taxpayers. In 2021 we delivered additional property tax relief for Iowans and eliminated a property tax levy. This year, we passed historic tax reform, again providing real, permanent tax relief to Iowans and implementing a 3.9 percent flat tax for taxpayers.
The Senate also passed a bill, HF 2552, to improve efficiency in government and help the taxpayers of Iowa. What seems to have caught the attention of a few around the state is changes to the Iowa Business Property Tax Credit. When the Iowa Legislature created the tax credit in 2013, the tax credit was designed to primarily reduce property taxes for Iowa’s small businesses. The credit does so by allowing small businesses to have a portion of their property taxed like residential property instead of commercial property. Current estimates suggest eligible properties have not applied for this credit. Under this legislation, Iowa’s businesses would automatically get the credit without having to apply for it.
Helping Iowans return to work
This week the Senate passed HF 2355 to address the workforce shortage in nearly every sector of the Iowa economy. I hope these policies can lead to the betterment of the current situation with our workforce.
The bill makes several changes to the unemployment system. A number of provisions in the current unemployment law date back to the Depression in the 1930s. Those concepts are largely incongruent with the reality of the current job market. In an effort to reduce the amount of fraud in the unemployment insurance program, this bill implements a one week waiting period to verify the eligibility of the person applying for unemployment. A one week waiting period exists in most states and also for labor unions when they provide strike pay to their members. I feel it is a reasonable measure to provide added security for businesses, whose taxes fund our program.
According to recent data, Iowa has more than 85,000 job openings and 67,000 Iowans on unemployment. We seek to get Iowans back to work faster and help ease the workforce shortage with these reforms.