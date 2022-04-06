I applaud the House of Representatives for passing the Affordable Insulin Now Act, capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for Iowans.
While the bill passed with a bipartisan majority thanks to Iowa Democrats and Republicans, my opponent, Rep. Ashley Hinson, voted no, choosing to protect the profits of the drug companies that support her campaign rather than working to lower costs for Iowans.
Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease which causes the pancreas to not produce insulin. For nearly 2 million Americans with Type 1 diabetes, insulin is a matter of life or death.
And prices have been skyrocketing. Insulin cost less than $10 per vial in the 1970s. Now, insulin costs anywhere from $175 to $300 per vial, or around $1,000 per month on average. Too many Iowa families are struggling to afford the prescription drugs they need to survive.
Rep. Hinson claims to understand this problem, as she’s been telling Iowans that she’ll work to reduce costs. Yet when she had the opportunity to back up her words with real action, she was nowhere to be found, proving that she doesn’t truly understand the challenges Iowa families face.
Prices escalated after the enactment of the 2003 Medicare Modernization Act, which forbids Medicare from negotiating prices with private insurance companies, resulting in our government and seniors overpaying for drugs.
In a Cedar Rapids Gazette article, Ashley Hinson said she supports the Lower Cost, More Cures Act. This act does not have a provision to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
The Lower Cost, More Cures Act is good for Ashley Hinson’s big pharma donors, but not good for Iowa seniors and those who need insulin to survive.
Prescription drug prices are simply too high – and there’s a reason for that. Politicians like Ashley Hinson have spent years running interference for the drug industry to prevent common sense reforms that can lower costs. That’s why here in the United States, we pay on average 2.5 times higher prices than similar countries.
A BMJ Global Health study showed that pharma companies could manufacture and price a full year’s supply of insulin at $72 to $133 per patient, versus the $12,000 currently paid per patient on average, and still make a profit.
With more mergers in the drug industries over the past 15 years, the price of insulin has tripled. Currently, three pharmaceutical manufacturers hold 95% of the insulin market share.
It’s time to act on this type of price gouging that’s costing Iowans their lives. Up to 25% of people ration doses which unfortunately has resulted in death.
Knowing the pain of Iowa families who have lost loved ones rationing insulin, I find it inexcusable that Rep. Hinson voted against this lifesaving bill and then tried to spin her vote with talking points straight from Big Pharma lobbyists.
Instead of honoring her word and Iowans’ wishes, Ashley Hinson sided with her drug industry donors and party bosses. Once again, when Ashley Hinson is in Iowa, she says one thing, but when she is in Washington, she votes against what Iowans need.
Senator Liz Mathis was elected to the Iowa State Senate in 2011, representing parts of Linn County. Mathis was a journalist for 27 years, held a teaching position at Wartburg College and worked at Four Oaks, a children’s mental and behavioral health agency. Mathis is running for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Oelwein