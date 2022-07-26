Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Recent headlines have warned of electricity reliability problems this summer. The 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warns that our region faces a high risk of electricity shortfalls during peak summer conditions. Meanwhile, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the grid planning organization for our region, anticipates capacity concerns due to generator retirements and increased demand. MISO has noted an increased risk of temporary, controlled power curtailments – commonly referred to as “rolling blackouts” – to preserve the integrity of the bulk electric system.

In highlighting the risks, these industry announcements reveal the consequences of rapid changes occurring in the electric industry:

Tags

Trending Food Videos