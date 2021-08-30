On Monday, August 30th, I attended the Fayette County Supervisors’ meeting to find out if Dr. Anthony Leo’s pending removal from the Fayette County Board of Public Health was actually due to thirteen-month old simmering hurt feelings following actions leading up to, and during, the 2020 Fayette County Fair. To my surprise, it was!
As an elected official myself, from a different level of government, I am a little uneasy commenting on the situation. However, since the Board of Supervisors did not allow public comment or take questions, this is the only format to make a public comment as a Fayette County constituent.
I am sure the newspapers will cover the details of the meeting, which will be pretty simple since only three people spoke. I was glad to see Dr. Leo was allowed time to comment from his perspective of the events of over one year ago. Supervisor Jeanine Tellin followed with comments from her perspective, which were not at all materially different from Dr. Leo’s view. So they can agree on something.
The supervisors’ attorney, not the county attorney, told the audience that he advised his clients not to say anything or take questions. And that was that. The supervisors had time for discussion, however, there was none. A vote was taken to remove Dr. Leo from the Board of Public Health. Thank you to Supervisor Janell Bradley for voting no.
My primary disappointments about the supervisors’ actions are 1) if not for a technicality on last week’s agenda this matter would been acted on with one business day notice to the person being kicked off a voluntary board; 2) a respected doctor is being removed from a public health board for doing what he believed was the right thing to do to protect the people of Fayette County and not just go along to get along; and, 3) there was no opportunity for public input.
A public official, whether appointed or elected, should use their personal and professional experience to advocate for the right thing, not just the popular thing, based on the best available information at the time. That’s what Dr. Leo did last summer. Did his frustration show because the fair board wanted to push ahead? Probably. However, as a public official, you should be expected to have open and honest discussions with other public officials on tough topics. That’s their job.
Dr. Leo was removed from the Fayette County Board of Public Health because he disagreed with Supervisor Tellin, and worked with state officials to try and protect the people of Fayette County during a pandemic when everyone was unsure about the right course of actions. Oh yeah, and because he sent two texts, after 10 pm, expressing his disappointment on the night of what he thought was a very troubling vote. I’m sure the papers will share the content of those “threatening” texts. They weren’t threatening, you should see some of the emails I get.
Chad Ingels, of Randalia, also represents Iowa House District 64 in the Legislature as a Republican.