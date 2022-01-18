Today, I’m dipping into my reporter notebook and pulling out tidbits that I have not had the time to expand upon as well as some random thoughts. Let’s start with:
SINISTER JACKELS
I was a newspaper editor in Minnesota when Gov. Jesse Ventura (who I voted for) called us all “media jackals.” It was not long after he was elected. He was really nice to me before the election, go figure. Anyway, I really, really wanted a neon-
green T-shirt, which was his prominent campaign color, that said “media jackal.”
In my time as a newspaper editor in Iowa, President Donald Trump has called us the “enemy of the people” and now the Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman says us media types have a “sinister agenda.” Those just don’t have the same playful ring. Try harder, guys.
GOOD GAS
On Monday, a constituent at Sen. Charles Grassley’s town hall meeting urged more support for the E15 88 blend. On Tuesday, Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, who attended the town hall meeting tweeted: “Just filled the truck with E15 (88 blend) for $0.35/gallon less than E10. That’s $8.00 on one tank fill. Yet, E15 is offered at less than 20% of pumps in Iowa. We need to do better for consumers, farmers & the environment. Let’s sell more biofuels!”
AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN
The Fayette County Treasurer regularly makes reports to the Board of Supervisors throughout the year. This week, Kyle Jacobson delivered his semi-annual accounting report for the first half of this fiscal year. Within the reported revenues that came in from July 1 to Dec. 31, the county has received $1,908,391 from the American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress with no Republican votes.
At Monday’s Oelwein School Board meeting, member Bob Kalb asked about the fiscal impact of American Rescue Plan is having on budget projections the administration is reporting. Business manager Michael Rueber said he’d have to run a report to figure that out.
FIRST BABY?
I peruse the birth records at the Fayette County courthouse regularly looking for the county’s first baby of 2022. I still have not spotted that kid. If you know of a possible candidate, please let me know.
WHAT JOBS?
Fayette Mayor Kurt Wood on Monday at Grassley’s town hall talked about undocumented immigrants (my words not his) coming across the border and taking Iowans’ jobs. Granted that was not his main point, and it’s a standard talking point for those of the Conservative persuasion, but it still struck me as weird considering how often I hear business folk around here lamenting how hard it is to find workers.
I Googled “unemployment rate for Fayette County, Iowa” and came up with 2.8% as of Nov. 21 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis website. That is down from a peak of 10.4% in April 2020, which was during the Trump Administration. The lowest the county’s unemployment rate got during the Trump years was 2.1% in September 2018.
WE NEED CORRESPONDENTS
The Daily Register needs correspondents willing and able to produce fair and accurate coverage of local governments and school districts, fun coverage of community events, and to contribute to our great sports coverage. We especially need correspondents in Maynard, Fairbank, Fayette, Arlington and rural Fayette County. You will need access to the Internet and understanding of social media. Photographers need to have their own equipment. If you are interested, send me a text at 641-426-0740.
BAD JOKE OF THE DAY
I found this one on bestlifeonline.com.
“Some people eat snails. They must not like fast food.”
Have a good week, folks.
Contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com