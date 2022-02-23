Week six was the first legislative funnel of the session. It is one of the busiest weeks of the year. Policy bills need to be out of committees in order to be considered the rest of the legislative session. Last week, Senate bills needed to be out of committees for them to be debated by the full Senate and considered in the House of Representatives, with the exception of bills in the Appropriations, Ways and Means, and Government Oversight committees, these committees are always funnel proof.
Senate File 2275, passed through the Commerce Committee. The goal of the bill is to help address the workforce shortage impacting nearly every part of the Iowa economy. Some highlighted provisions include implementing a one-week waiting period for benefits and moving the duration from 6 months to 4 months.
Senate Budget Plan Puts Taxpayers First
This week Senate Republicans released budget targets for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022. These targets outline the plan for the Senate to spend taxpayer money on all the functions of state government, but three areas dominate those expenditures: public safety, education, and health care.
Typically when politicians talk about their budgets, they highlight how much money they are spending. This year, I’m focused on spending only 90% of available revenue for the upcoming budget.
The total budget plan for next year is slightly more than $8.2 billion. This amount is the same as Governor Reynolds proposed earlier this year, funds reasonable increases to state government, and plans for sustainable funding increases in future years. Keeping spending under control makes sure the largest income tax cut in Iowa history is sustainable. The Senate’s tax relief plan cuts everyone’s rate down to a 3.6 percent tax rate, eliminates taxes on pensions, and makes changes to the the corporate tax code to make it flatter and fairer. It also provides retirement relief for Iowa farmers.
These tax cuts improve Iowa’s income tax rate from the eighth highest rate to the fourth lowest. It puts the state on the path to eliminate the income tax and eases the burden of government on hard-working Iowans. A lower tax rate will make Iowa more competitive in the global economy as states compete for jobs and people. The focus of the Iowa Senate is on cutting taxes to ensure families keep more of what they earn and ease the inflation burden.