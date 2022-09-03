What’s the Wilder Memorial Museum about anyway? It’s full of a bunch of dusty, musty stuff that people don’t want any more and don’t know what to do with right? The Wilder Memorial Museum is about the lives of many, many people, with evidence of their hard work and what they enjoyed doing. Brave, talented, and caring people.
Is it a Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum? We frequently have guests that think this Wilder Museum is one of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museums but it’s not. They almost always take a tour since they are in the door and they don’t go away disappointed!
Frank was the son of John and Sarah Wilder. He was born June 10, 1871 on a farm 3 and one-half miles northwest of Strawberry Point. Mary came to the United States in June 1927 from Burnley, Lancashire, England. Her maiden name was Mary Jackson. She married Frank Wilder on August 1, 1927.
Frank was a graduate of Upper Iowa University and Dixon Univesrsity. He taught in rural schools and the local high school. Due to the ill health of his father, John, Frank gave up teaching and assumed management of the family farms. Frank retired from active farming in 1936 and purchased a home in Strawberry Point in 1949. He died January 6, 1950. Frank and Mary had no children. Frank and Mary Wilder, donated the money for the Wilder Memorial Museum.
That’s part of the beginning of the Wilder Memorial Museum. Sisters, Blanche Baldridge and Gladys Kenneally, from Strawberry Point, had a very well-known doll collection which was in danger of leaving the community. Thankfully, the Strawberry Point Historical Society was formed and the Wilder Memorial Museum was established to become the home of the sisters’ extensive doll collection so that the well-known dolls continued to have a home in their hometown and didn’t get shifted to the State of Iowa which didn’t know what to do with them.
Our museum is the home of many additional collections from a wide range of time and talent showcasing both the hard work to achieve a living, the patriotic service to the United States of America, and the enjoyment of artwork in a variety of styles.