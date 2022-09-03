Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

What’s the Wilder Memorial Museum about anyway? It’s full of a bunch of dusty, musty stuff that people don’t want any more and don’t know what to do with right? The Wilder Memorial Museum is about the lives of many, many people, with evidence of their hard work and what they enjoyed doing. Brave, talented, and caring people.

Is it a Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum? We frequently have guests that think this Wilder Museum is one of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museums but it’s not. They almost always take a tour since they are in the door and they don’t go away disappointed!

