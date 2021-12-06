Attending Oelwein Schools events, one sometimes notices several dogs standing by. They are called comfort dogs and are there to help, according to Ashley Kunkle-Ehn with PAWSitively Oelwein Inc., and her dog handlers.
“I wish we could quantify the amount of times one of our comfort (not therapy) dogs stopped a negative behavior, calmed an anxious or upset child, prevented a behavior, promoted responsibility, encouraged children to keep their schools clean (so dogs do [not] eat something they shouldn’t), was a companion, and/or helped/encourage a child to read,” said Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, PAWSitively Oelwein Inc. coordinator.
Arguably the most “famous” among the comfort dogs is a husky named Winnie.
“Winnie was in one of the videos for homecoming week when she was just a puppy,” teacher Patti Kuennen said. “After that experience, I looked into how to get her more involved with the school.
APPROVAL/TRAINING
“The dogs have to be approved by the Paws Board,” Kuennen said. “Then they go to training sessions through Paw Laws Training in Maynard.” Training is portioned between the facility and the school. On completion, the dogs and handlers are tested to receive the K-9 Good Citizen certification through the American Kennel Club.
Fellow elementary teacher Emily Woods also trained as a handler and credited the usefulness of the class.
“It was actually just as much for the handler(s) as it was for the dog,” Woods said. “My mom, Susan Woods, who substitutes in the district, is also one of his handlers so she can take DJ to other schools.
“To (get) involved, the first step would be to talk to Ashley Kunkle-Ehn,” Woods said.
ANECDOTES
Kuennen recalled a time Winnie was there for a child.
“At the beginning of the school year the students were still learning and getting familiar with their dismissal process. One girl was standing in line for the bus,” Kuennen said.
“It was her first day riding the bus and she seemed really nervous. Winnie stood by her in line and the girl petted her for a few minutes until it was time to get on the bus. She seemed much more relaxed as she walked out. She boarded the bus with a smile on her face.”
Winnie is in her second year attending school, Kuennen said, having begun just before the onset of the pandemic.
“They increase the morale in the building,” Kuennen said of the dogs. “Whenever Winnie walks down the hall the students and staff love to pet her as she walks by. I love to see the look of excitement and joy on their faces when they see her.
“They increase attendance. Winnie comes to school two or three days a week,” Kuennen said. “I’ve had students tell me they were excited to come to school that day because they knew it was a Winnie day.
“They help refocus and settle students who are feeling anxious. Petting the dogs and having them lay near you just gives you a feeling of calming and unconditional love.”
Woods takes another approach.
“DJ does a great job at consoling upset students however, I believe is best used more as a reward for students,” Woods said. “There have been times that if a student had a good morning or got all of their work done, they can take DJ in the hall and play with him or take him for a walk.
“The dogs are also a major benefit for the staff as well,” Woods said. “The dogs greet most visitors at the door and walk around visiting other classrooms.”
SETUP
The PAWSitively Oelwein Inc. comfort dogs program filed as a domestic nonprofit and as an Iowa Business Entity with the Secretary of State’s Office in September 2017.
It took some fundraising, Kunkle-Ehn said, first for the nonprofit, then for the comfort dogs and the dog park.
“(Oelwein Parks Superintendent) Josh Johnson was pivotal in getting the dog park installed, among other entities in town,” Kunkle-Ehn said.
“We involved students on our board and they attended many training sessions with handlers. We were also able to use some of the 21st Century Grant money when including students in this process.”
There is some buy-in from the Oelwein School Board, she said.
“The school board assists Pawsitively Oelwein with $1,500 every six months,” Kunkle-Ehn said. “This along with fundraisers and donations helps us pay for insurance and reimbursement of up to $350 after handlers/dogs complete training and pass the AKC good citizenship tests.
“The handlers also have to keep dogs up to date on all shots, heartworm prevention and flea and tick prevention. The dogs also have to be registered in the City of Oelwein. This is all laid out in steps a handler has to complete and a contract they sign with us.
“Some of the handlers seek the $350 reimbursement and others don’t,” she said.
“All other costs come out of the owner’s pocket,” Woods said.
There are several dogs in the program, not all of them active.
DISTRICT TOUTS BENEFITS
According to the Oelwein Schools website, research has shown trained therapy dogs can provide benefits ranging from the physical, to social, cognitive, emotional and mental health benefits.
For those scratching your head about cognitive benefits, it says, “Research has proven that therapy dogs stimulate memory and problem-solving skills.”