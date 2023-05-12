A pair of area schools will be celebrating their 2023 graduates this Sunday afternoon, May 14.
Commencement for the Starmont High School Class of 2023 will occur Sunday at 1 p.m., in the school spectator gym.
Valedictorian Madelyn Otdoerfer will address the class. Principal Shauna Koppenhaver will give the welcome, introductions, and, along with School Board President Tony Recker, present diplomas. A video about the graduating class will follow, then Koppenhaver will present the class.
At the recessional, parents will accompany their graduate to the high school gym reception area.
In Fairbank, meanwhile, Wapsie Valley High School’s 2023 Commencement will also be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, in the high school gym.
Class speakers will be valedictorians Brylee Bellis, Keegon Brown, Brooklyn Etringer, and Hannah Knight, along with salutatorian Casey O’Donnell.
Administrators on the program are Superintendent Chris Hoover with the welcome and Principal TJ Murphy with the presentation of the class.
School Board President Jeannie Wolfe will award diplomas.
The class flower is the bunny tail. The class song is “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery.
The class motto is, “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, and our memories are forever within us.”