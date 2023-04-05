Under terms of a bill that recently passed the Iowa Senate’s Ways and Means committee, the amount that residents pay each year in income taxes would be further reduced until they are eliminated entirely.
Though 2018 and 2022 laws have already begun the process of lowering state income tax rates, the current legislation, Senate Study Bill 1126, would enact additional cuts, dropping income tax to a single rate of 2.5% by 2028, while, beginning in 2030, those rates would be reviewed and adjusted each succeeding year until they are jettisoned.
Any complete elimination of Iowa’s income tax, however, would be subject to the amount of money in the state’s Taxpayer Relief Fund (TRF), which holds tax revenue collected in excess of expectations or that which is unspent at each budgeting year’s conclusion.
In addition, Study Bill 1126 would also shrink the state’s corporate income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%.
The benefits of further reducing state income taxes are many, and include not only making the state a more attractive place for families and businesses, but also helping fulfill the state’s duty to use the TRF to provide residents tax relief, according to State Senator Dan Dawson, a Council Bluffs Republican.
“So the purpose of the Taxpayer Relief Fund in code, which has been set in … law for over a decade now, is that the monies shall be used for tax relief,” Dawson observed, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “And that’s the question before this committee and going forward — we keep on having more money deposited in here — how do we meet the letter of the law and provide the broadest amount of tax relief possible, that reforms our code and makes it more competitive?”
Senate Democrats, however, in opposing the plan, voiced their concerns that the tax cuts passed by Republicans in recent sessions have already placed the state on a path toward financial hardship, with additional cuts likely to threaten local public services. Furthermore, the extent to which those cuts have already hurt the state is notable, though their visible effects have been muted thanks only to emergency federal aid doled out in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent recession, according to Ames Democrat Herman Quirmbach.
“It used to be Republican orthodoxy that we shouldn’t be spending one-time money to finance ongoing programs,” said Quirmbach, one of five members of his party on the committee who voted against the bill, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “What happened to the Republican belief in that principle? You were right. You were right, when you said that. But now it seems that that principle is out the window when you have your priority for cutting taxes for rich folks.”
The huge portion of total state revenue which income taxes reflect was also highlighted by Quirmbach as a reason why the proposal should be regarded as reckless and fiscally dangerous. With 56% of the state’s budget currently spent on education, eliminating income tax revenue would inevitably require that state universities institute a significant increase in tuition, while class sizes in most K-12 schools would likely double, he explained, Radio Iowa reported.
“The state income tax is half the state revenue,” Quirmbach said, according to the Radio Iowa report. “So how are we going to pay our bills?”
Among the Republicans disputing Quirmbach’s gloomy prognosis was Ankeny Republican Senator Mike Bousselot.
“Get real,” Bousselot said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “I also have to say that none of what is in the Revenue Estimating Conference is one-time money, none of it. … Could it be impacted by the huge amounts of money the federal government has chosen to flush into the economy that has driven up the cost of literally everything for every single Iowan? Yes, yes, absolutely. Which only underscores the need for this bill, to let Iowans keep more of their money when they face higher costs at a time when we’re running record surpluses and record amounts in our savings accounts. That’s called common sense.”
Following its committee passage, the proposal is now under consideration by the full Senate (as SF 552).