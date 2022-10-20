Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Services Offices are taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Nov. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. All homeowners and renters are eligible to apply.
LIHEAP customers will need to furnish the following when applying for LIHEAP:
—form of identification for ALL household members
—a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill
—proof of ALL household members’ gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or for the past calendar year.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
Household size / Annual Gross Income
Add $9,440 annually for each additional member in households of more than eight members.
LIHEAP is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs.
The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
All low-income Northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
Your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Services Office is open by appointment only. Contact your nearest office or visit our website at www.neicac.org to schedule an appointment. Community Action also continue to complete applications by mail, email, phone, fax or online. For more information contact the local NEICAC (Community Action) Family Services Office or call the NEICAC central office in Decorah at (563) 382-9608 or visit the website at www.neicac.org.
Fayette County Community Action offices are located in Oelwein, 297 Fifth Ave. S.W., 319-283-2510; and in West Union, in the courthouse basement, 114 N. Vine, 563-387-3354.
In Clayton County, the office is in Clayton Co. Office Building, 600 Gunder Rd., Elkader, 563-245-2452.
In Bremer County, the office is located at 117 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, 319-352-4532.