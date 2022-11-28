This Christmas season, for the fourth time since its creation, Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton will be hosting its Holiday Hoopla event, a celebration which not only raises funds to help support the organization’s mission, but one that brings together a far-flung community of those who believe in the shelter’s goals. As Otter Creek’s board Chair Ronda Reid explained, putting on the event “takes a lot of people and a lot of help.”
“We have a lot of community connections,” she added.
During the event, which will be held at the shelter on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., visitors will enjoy a variety of activities, including those designed for all ages. For younger visitors, holiday fare including apple cider and cookies will be available, Reid said, as will “an assortment of different crafts, and writing letters to Santa.” St. Nick will be there in person, as well, to speak with the children, Reid added. Tours of the animal shelter’s immaculate facilities will also be provided, allowing participants of all ages the chance to visit the canine and feline residents, a group that expanded earlier in the week: as Reid explained, Otter Creek “took in three new dogs on Monday.”
A variety of baked goods, as well as some items from Otter Creek’s greenery sale earlier this fall, will also be for sale, Reid noted, while a number of door prizes such as shirts will be awarded throughout the celebration, as well.
The event will welcome a new addition for 2022, one intended for an older audience. While the children are visiting Santa, in another part of the facility, “craft beer tasting will be held,” Reid said. This addition was a result of the community nature of the event, as it stemmed from Otter Creek’s important role in the Brew-B-Que event held in Independence. As Reid explained, the shelter “was the event’s official charitable partner,” a collaboration that resulted in a donation of $12,000 to Otter Creek, which marked the largest donation in the Brew-B-Que event’s history to its designated charity partner. In a continuation of their relationship, the Brew-B-Q event committee will be “bringing items for the tasting portion of our holiday event,” Reid said.
Brickyard Wines of Clermont will also be present, providing attendees not only wine tasting but also wine sales, Reid added.
The event’s centerpiece, however, is likely to be the silent auction, which in 2022 will include “a huge variety,” Reid explained, totaling more than one hundred items, donated by an almost equally large group of sponsors. Among those locally making contributions are Norby’s, Oelwein’s Flowers on Main, and the Trendy Tulip of Independence, though such support extends well beyond the region and even the state. Indeed, Farmhouse Fresh, a McKinney Texas-based company specializing in “natural health and beauty products, also sent a basket,” Reid said. Farmhouse Fresh, she explained, donates a portion of its proceeds to providing pet beds to those organizations needing them, with Otter Creek being the recipient of 62 such beds last year, with the promise of more should the need arise. This goodwill, Reid said, makes Farmhouse Fresh an important part of Otter Creek’s community of supporters, despite the distance separating them from Hazleton. “They are part of our extended shelter family,” she said.
Closer to home, this family also includes students from Oelwein’s elementary school, who recently made a trip to the shelter in advance of providing their own contributions to Sunday’s Holiday Hoopla event. Unlike previously when a single group participated, “all four first grade classes from Oelwein came last week and took a tour,” Reid said. Once there, the children met the animals, while also taking time to “read to the cats,” Reid explained. In addition to visiting, however, the children will be offering donations of support to help the shelter and make Holiday Hoopla more successful. “The first graders will be making items for our auction,” Reid said, such as Christmas ornaments and other décor, “as well as items that can be taken for a free-will donation.”
Another branch of Otter Creek’s family tree includes students from Upper Iowa University, a group that started small but now numbers more than a half-dozen, volunteers who have given their time and energies to previous shelter events, as well, including last month’s Fall Fest.
Aside from Farmhouse Fresh’s basket of soaps, lotions, and similar products, other notable items available in Sunday’s silent auction include tickets for a group of eight to an escape room in Cedar Falls, passes to Maple Lanes Bowling, a signed Minnesota Vikings mini-football helmet, passes to Ninja U Obstacle Training Gym, and a portable cooking grill, as well as, Reid said, “large wooden birdhouses and lots of theme baskets,” including, for those whose favorite meal of the day is breakfast, “a cereal-lover’s basket.” Two tickets to attend a St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball game, as well as tickets to see County music artist Martina McBride’s Christmas performance at UNI’s Gallagher Bluedorn Arena on Dec. 10, will also be auctioned off.
Preparing for the shelter’s holiday event, including the auction, is no quick and easy task, Reid explained. “It’s a pretty big job,” she said. “We start early,” noting that her preparation this year began in August, and continues until the auction items are in place, which can take several periodic reminders aimed at those who will be contributing. “I’m a pretty good nagger,” Reid said, with a laugh.
All of the money raised, meanwhile, is used by the shelter to care for its dogs and cats. “Everything,” Reid asserted, emphatically, “goes to the animals.”
In providing for them, Reid happily relies on her world of supporters to reach the shelter’s goals, a far-reaching network stretching across the nation as well as just down the road. “We are a family shelter,” she said, “a community shelter. There are lots of people that support us.”
About Sunday’s Holiday Hoopla celebration, meanwhile, Reid no doubt spoke for all of those supporters when she concluded, “We are pretty excited about it.”