Wednesday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Grilled pork w/gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, gelatin, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Monday before.
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., West Bentley Park, Fairbank. (Wednesdays into October.)
Thursday, Sept. 16
Wapsie Valley CAPS “penning” ceremony honoring new associates, 1 p.m., Black Hawk Economic Development, 1001 People’s Square, Waterloo, IA 50702. Refreshments.
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring seating.
Friday, Sept. 17
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. Fridays into October, First Ave. SW, Oelwein (city lot by cabin).
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, wheat bread (2), lettuce & tomato, beet salad, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing
Bruce Bearinger Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Sept. 18
EWALU Fall Festival and Quilt Auction, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 37776 Alpha Ave., Strawberry Point.
Shades of Bublé concert, 7 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts, tickets $35, available at OCAD office, 283-1105; Williams Wellness Center, 283-2132; online - www.williamscenterforthearts.com.
Oran Day Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oran Event Center.
Oran Day, themed “bands, bags and barbecue,” 11 a.m. to midnight at Oran Tap and Cafe. B.Y.O. Bags tourney, 1 p.m. MUSIC: DJ with a Beat, 12:30 p.m., Shawn Ster 4 p.m., The Chocolate Crackers, 8 p.m. Ribs 5 p.m. to midnight. Camping? Call ahead, 319-638-6726.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Oelwein KC’s omelet breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Columbus Club, 2102 S. Frederick. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, beverages; dine-in or carry-out (283-1571).
Brandon annual cowboy breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street, $9 adult, $5 kids ages 4-10, younger ones served free breakfast.
Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m., Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., open to everyone.
Fall Festival meal, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank. Fried chicken dinner, deep fried potato wedges, sweet corn, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, roll and beverages, soft serve ice cream and cookies for dessert. Carry outs available.
Music by Jason Kayser and Mick Staebell, 1-4 p.m., Gazebo Riverside park, Fairbank. Lawn chairs and coolers are allowed.
Monday, Sept. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Westgate library, 4 p.m. author Linda McCann talks about the Prohibition era.
Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Mondays, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Oelwein PEO Chapter CL will meet at 6 p.m., for the BIL dinner at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maynard. Tom and Mary Fick will talk about their travels in Italy. Make reservations with Diane King as soon as possible.
Maynard library, 7 p.m. author Linda McCann, guest speaker.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.