Area towns are hosting fireworks on the July 4 holiday on Tuesday.
AURORA — Tuesday’s Fourth of July Celebration will be from 8 a.m. until about dusk, mainly in the Aurora City Park on the south side of town.
The parade starts at 1 p.m. with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. The day includes a 5K, truck and tractor pull, volleyball and children’s activities after the parade, an afternoon DJ, evening live music and food vendors.
The fireworks begin at dusk. Details elsewhere on this page. Updates at facebook.com/AuroraComClub.
FESTINA — This north Fayette County community’s Fourth of July Celebration is set to begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m., lineup at 10, a drive-through chicken dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Festina Parish Center, ice cream sold in the park, and fireworks at dusk.
INDEPENDENCE — The Celebrate Indee festivities continue from July 3 with the parade at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 and activities for all ages at Riverwalk Parks from 10:45 a.m. to after 10 p.m.
Oelwein-based Northeast Iowa Dance Academy students performing at 4 p.m. at the Kid Zone Stage. Evening bands on the main stage from 4-10 are Plug Nickel at 4, Schmidt Brothers at 6 and Not Quite Brothers at 8:30. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. over the river. Details on page 8 and at celebrateindee.com.