A staple of the city’s business landscape since 1997, Oelwein’s Veridian Credit Union, located on West Charles Street, not only provides financial services, but, as Branch Manager Jenna Vandehaar explained, the institution also takes pride in offering their members a personal touch and being an active part of the local community.
Vandehaar is a native of Waterloo who has been at the Oelwein location for four and a half years. In that time, she and her husband have embraced the area and the benefits working in such a community provides. “We appreciate a small town,” she said.
Veridian in Oelwein currently has 10 employees, though their limited size does not inhibit what they can offer their customers. “We provide a full range of services,” Vandehaar noted, ones stretching from loans to financial guidance. Members of the credit union, meanwhile, have the option of doing their banking online, over the phone, or in person, at the branch office.
Building on these services, Veridian’s involvement in the Oelwein community has also been significant, as the institution is a regular champion of events such as Party in the Park and Olde Tyme Christmas, Vandehaar said. It is also a major supporter of the local United Way.
Much of the institution’s community role and identity is rooted in its status as a credit union, which, as a financial institution, is distinguished from a bank in significant ways. As Vandehaar noted, “The primary difference between a credit union and a bank is that a credit union is not-for-profit,” but, rather, is owned by its members.
This distinction allows credit union earnings to return to member-owners rather than serving as profit for stockholders. These returns typically occur in the form of reduced rates and fees, and the results of these reductions are not insignificant—Vandehaar noted that, in 2021 alone, they amounted to $45 million for Iowa credit union members.
It is no surprise, then, that a personal touch in dealing with its 2,800 member-owners is a hallmark of Veridian in Oelwein. “Lots of members appreciate interacting face to face,” she said, while those employed at the local branch share that appreciation. “A lot of our employees work and live in Oelwein,” Vandehaar noted, which helps foster that sense of community with the institution’s members, one demonstrated by actions big and small, such as calling members by name while serving them.
Through its local involvement and personally-focused financial services, Oelwein’s Veridian Credit Union branch has established for itself an important role in the community.
At her institution, Vandehaar concluded, “you’re not a stranger, but family.”