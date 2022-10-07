Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A staple of the city’s business landscape since 1997, Oelwein’s Veridian Credit Union, located on West Charles Street, not only provides financial services, but, as Branch Manager Jenna Vandehaar explained, the institution also takes pride in offering their members a personal touch and being an active part of the local community.

Vandehaar is a native of Waterloo who has been at the Oelwein location for four and a half years. In that time, she and her husband have embraced the area and the benefits working in such a community provides. “We appreciate a small town,” she said.

Tags

Trending Food Videos