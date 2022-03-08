INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Ministerial Association held a special prayer and support service for the people of Ukraine Sunday evening at the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The sanctuary was full as area pastors quoted scripture and lead the gathering in prayers for peace and wellbeing in Ukraine. Readings included: Micah 4:1-4; Psalm 46; Matthew 24:6-7, 34-35; and the Book of Revelation 21:1-4, 22-24.
Music included a mix of traditional hymns and contemporary songs. In addition to organ and piano accompaniments, an ecumenical group of youth performed together.
The service featured two key speakers with family and friends in Ukraine.
The first speaker was ‘Denny,’ a 15-year-old exchange student from Ukraine attending an area school. He shared (in English) he was still in contact with his parents in Ukraine. He had last spoken with them Saturday, but future communication was not guaranteed. The best thing he heard after the initial invasion was, “Hello son. We are safe.” from his parents.
Denny said his folks were currently surrounded by enemy forces and his father was out building barricades. He said his father is not Batman or Superman, but together the Ukrainians are superheroes.
“Glory to Ukraine!” he said, ending his talk.
The audience rose and gave him a standing ovation.
The second speaker was David Maximovich who currently resides in Independence with his wife Natalie and five children. From 2013 to 2019 the Maximovich family lived in eastern Europe, including Ukraine. David worked for the humanitarian non-government organization International Literacy and Development. He was teaching English and gathering language data to help develop translation software for minority/tribal languages, e.g. gypsies and Romani.
Maximovich’s presentation included slides of friends and co-workers in Ukraine and their stories. He said he had been in contact with about 50 couples in the last 12 days. Since the men cannot leave Ukraine, those with vehicles have taken women and children, including their own family members, to the Polish border while they await news of being drafted. At the border they load their vehicles with humanitarian supplies (food and medicine) and drive back to their towns. Then they load up for another round trip.
Maximovich said we are prayer warriors as he shared a prayer sent by a friend and attributed to a Ukrainian soldier:
“We feel your prayer support.
Sometimes something really inexplicable happens, as I someone’s invisible hand really takes bullets and shells away from us, and they fly past us.
We emerge victorious from very difficult situations as if someone is accompanying us.
We become invisible top the enemy, we ourselves see even in complete darkness, and we know what to do and how to do it.
It inspires us and gives us strength.
We believe that the Lord Jesus Himself is for Ukraine.
We ask you not to stop, support us and continue to pray.
We really need you.”
Maximovich also shared disturbing news from his Ukrainian friends. He said there have been stories of Russian soldiers entering towns and committing several atrocities including rape and murder.
The purpose of the service was not only to learn more about the situation in Ukraine and share spiritual support, but it was also an opportunity to collect funds that could be sent to the Red Cross to purchase humanitarian aid. Over $1,300 was collected at the service. To find out how the Red Cross is helping in Ukraine visit www.redcross.org. For more information on the NGO International Literacy and Development visit ilad.ngo/project/ukrainian-crisis/.