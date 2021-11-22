As the charitable fundraising arm of the hospital, the MercyOne Oelwein Foundation brings together the gifts and resources to help meet the health care needs of your community.
At MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center their daily mission is to provide radically convenient, high-quality care for you and those you love.
• Contributions go directly to initiatives that improve quality of care, implement health education programs, or purchase medical equipment.
• Commemorate someone you love. A memorial is automatically established in the name of an individual when a gift is received. All memorial gifts are used for endowments and special projects.
Gifts may be designated to specific health care programs, if desired, and are tax-deductible. Gift amounts are not made public.
Your gift will help MercyOne continue to provide quality medical care in Oelwein.
The mailing address is MercyOne Oelwein Foundation, 201 Eighth Avenue S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662. Call 319-283-6116 with questions