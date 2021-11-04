WEST UNION — Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism (FCEDT) has partnered with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission (UERPC) to conduct a housing assessment to better understand the current status of housing in our area. The goal of this effort is to identify gaps and anticipate future housing needs in order to assist local stakeholders in finding solutions to current and future housing challenges.
All Fayette County residents, as well as those who work in Fayette County or frequently visit, are invited to take an online housing survey. The survey does not collect any personally identifiable information, and all responses will remain anonymous. The information gathered will assist UERPC, FCEDT, and other community stakeholders in understanding Fayette County’s housing needs.
The survey is available at the following web address:
Readers are encouraged to share the survey link with any and all people who live in, work in, or frequently visit Fayette County. The more people that complete the survey, the stronger the assessment will be.
Questions may be directed to Aaron Detter at adetter@uerpc.org or 563-419-6126; or to Mallory Hanson at director@visitfayettecountyiowa.com or563-265-5248.