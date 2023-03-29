Your community. Your bank.
This slogan for Community Bank of Oelwein exemplifies the reason for the bank’s founding 25 years ago.
In 1997, Paul Gray was president of First National Bank in Oelwein, part of a chain of midwest banks.
Due to the multiple changes in ownership of several financial institutions in the area, it became evident that Oelwein would soon be lacking a locally owned bank that had the best interests of Oelwein in mind. Paul decided to explore the possibility of starting a new community bank.
“People in the community convinced me of the need for a new bank,” Gray said. “It wasn’t my idea.” Among the factors that helped sway him, Gray says, was the improving economic climate in Oelwein and the surrounding area.
In March 1998, an application was filed with the State of Iowa to organize Community Bank of Oelwein. The initial board of directors would include Paul Gray, Rebecca Bertch, Kevin Imoehl, Lyle Miller, Brad Robson and Victor Miller. The name “Community Bank” was carefully chosen to reflect the bank’s commitment to community-oriented banking, emphasizing local decision-making and friendly personal service.
This commitment lives on to this day.
The bank opened for business on October 1, 1998, operating out of a temporary portable facility. The first seven employees included Paul Gray, Dan Crandall, Leann Mazziotti, Andrea Hand, Jim Mueller, Jim Arnold and Helen Heitz.
Through their leap of faith, hard work and dedication to the Oelwein community, the bank came to be and quickly began to grow. The bank purchased and renovated the old Culligan building into a modern banking facility. Bank operations officially moved into the renovated building and held their grand opening in April 1999.
Community Bank provided customers with personal, hands-on service. “Because we live in the community and have personal knowledge of the community, we can have a larger impact than someone from afar,” Gray said.
The next several years showed significant growth at Community Bank of Oelwein as more and more local residents sought a bank with the local touch. The bank was so successful that in 2015 an expansion of the bank facility began to add additional office space, an expanded board room and extra workspaces to accommodate bank employees.
In 2018, Paul Gray decided to officially retire. The bank hired Jim Kullmer, a banker with 30 years of community banking experience, to lead the bank into its next chapter.
In 2022, a renovation project was completed to help make the bank facility more efficient to meet customer’s needs.
Community Bank of Oelwein has led the new Oelwein Event Center project. In September 2021, the bank announced that it would pledge the first $250,000 toward the project to get it up and running and that bank officers would lead the committee to complete the project.
Community Bank of Oelwein is proud of its commitment to the community of Oelwein and the surrounding area. It continues to be the only locally owned bank in town, where all decisions are made locally and customer service is its top priority.
As of this writing, bank employees include Jim Kullmer, Helen Heitz, Sarah Lewis, Ryan Kerns, Nancy Tegtmeier, Peggi Ruden, Lynne Koch, Cassie Reinking, Shianne Moser, Deb McManigle and Kim Boone-Wallis. Current directors include Paul Gray, Jim Kullmer, Brad Robson, Kevin Imoehl, Lyle Miller, Victor Miller and Helen Heitz.
Community Bank continues to be a robust and vital part of the community through these employees’ dedication and commitment to Oelwein.
In 2023, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we congratulate Oelwein on 150 years and look forward to the next 150!