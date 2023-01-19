Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.



Fayette County Courthouse - file

Fayette County Courthouse

 Iowa Judicial System photo

The Fayette County Compensation Board recommended salary increases for each of the county’s eight elected officials at their meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.

According to Iowa Code, county compensation boards shall review the compensation paid to comparable officials in other counties of the state, private enterprise, and the federal government. Fayette County’s current population ranks it 36th in the state.

