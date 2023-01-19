The Fayette County Compensation Board recommended salary increases for each of the county’s eight elected officials at their meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.
According to Iowa Code, county compensation boards shall review the compensation paid to comparable officials in other counties of the state, private enterprise, and the federal government. Fayette County’s current population ranks it 36th in the state.
In addition, current Iowa Code states, “In setting the salary of the county sheriff, the county compensation board shall set the sheriff’s salary so that it is comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the department of safety, and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county.”
Previously, Iowa Code indicated the board “shall consider setting the sheriff’s salary so that it is comparable.” This change was a point the compensation board discussed heavily when determining the sheriff’s recommendation, and considerable time was spent reaching out to counties of comparable size for salary figures and discussion pertaining to how other counties are adopting this change.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher requested a 33% salary increase. Fisher provided salary figures of officials in comparable sized cities and noted the revenue the county jail collects each year from housing inmates. He also referred to the Iowa Code regarding setting the sheriff’s salary, indicating his request would be in line with the code.
The sheriff’s salary of $103,142 put it at 38th in the state.
Earlier, Fayette County Recorder Kristie Reierson requested a 12% raise, indicating the office workload has increased over time due to an upsurge in off road/recreation vehicle registrations, as well as the handling of business not only by walk-ins and mail, but also online. The county recorder salary ranked 44th in the state.
Fayette County Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen asked for a 10% raise due to the number of vehicles registered every year, driver’s licenses issued, and his salary rank being 48th in the state.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers was absent from Thursday’s meeting, but it was noted by Compensation Board Chair Al Burkhart of Hawkeye that per a discussion he had with Moellers, the county recorder, treasurer, and auditor’s offices were all in agreement that the same percent raise for each department would be acceptable. Reierson agreed with Burkhart’s statement.
Supervisor Janelle Bradley stated she, along with newly elected supervisors Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehman, did not have a specific request in a salary increase. Rather, the supervisors asked the compensation board to be fair in considering the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the year, as well as consider the increased amount of assistance the supervisors are providing the county in terms of human resources and increases in other public correspondences. According to the Social Security Administration, the COLA for 2023 is 8.7%. The supervisors’ salary rank was 36th.
Newly elected Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein reported that, upon taking his new role, his salary was reduced. He asked the compensation board members to consider an increase to bring his salary above $99,300, which would be in line with his previous salary.
In addition, the former assistant county attorney provided figures indicating Fayette County has an incredibly large court caseload and is the fourth busiest court in the state. Concerns regarding the ability to retain and attract highly qualified staff were presented when asking the compensation board to consider a salary increase for his office for the year. The attorney salary ranked 77th in the state.
After further discussion, the Compensation Board unanimously approved the recommended salary increases as follows:
Supervisors-14% increase, raising their salaries to $45,106.38
Auditor-14% increase, raising the salary to $80,265.12
Recorder-14% increase, raising the salary to $80,265.12
Treasurer-14% increase, raising the salary to $80,265.12
Attorney-16% increase, raising the salary to $105,917.28
Sheriff-30% increase, raising the salary to $134,084.60
The board also passed unanimously a one-time stipend for Lein, in addition to the recommended increase in salary, equal to six months of the differential between the county attorney’s position and the assistant county attorney’s position.
When provided the Compensation Board’s recommendations, the Supervisors can lower the recommended salaries or grant no increases at all. However, they cannot increase any of the recommendations.
The current Fayette County Compensation Board members and by whom they were appointed were as follows: Burkhart, county sheriff; secretary/vice chair Mallory Hanson of West Union, county auditor; Larry Murphy of Oelwein, county attorney; Steve Holland of Oelwein, county recorder; Jay Peterson of Strawberry Point, supervisors; Derek Heins of West Union, county treasurer. Absent was Bob Kalb of Aurora, appointed by the supervisors.