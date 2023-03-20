Attorneys from two of the companies with plans to undertake carbon pipeline projects in Iowa spoke before the state Utilities Board last week, including a representative of Wolf Carbon Solutions, who indicated the company may not be ready to begin its project as early in 2024 as previously thought.
The goal of the meeting was to address existing scheduling issues related to the companies’ requests for the permits necessary to commence their work, Radio Iowa reported. In the course of the questioning, Amanda James, an attorney for Wolf, indicated her client may not be ready to start as soon as they planned.
“It’s too early to be able to tell when we would like to schedule our hearing,” James said, in response to a question from Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) Chair Geri Huser, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “They’re just getting out in the field now, and so they’re working with landowners, property owners.”
Instead of getting its project underway in the second quarter of next year, James indicated that, while a scheduling conference might be held during 2024’s first quarter, the final permit hearing would likely not occur until three to six months afterward, which would thus delay the IUB’s verdict on Wolf’s permit until late 2024, according to the Capital Dispatch report.
Where the permit hearing would be held in relation to the proposed route was also discussed, with both the IUB and James agreeing that collecting oral arguments on the location of the hearing should not be necessary.
Wolf is unique among the three companies seeking to build a hazardous liquid pipeline in the state because its permit request indicated that it will not be seeking any eminent domain rights for the property located along its route, which runs for 95 miles across a portion of eastern Iowa.
“The proposed Mt. Simon Hub project in Cedar, Clinton, Linn and Scott counties,” Wolf explained in a recent press release, in regards to its Iowa project, “would capture CO2 on-site at ADM ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton, Iowa, and transport it 280 miles to ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois, where the CO2 would be permanently stored underground in the Mt. Simon Sandstone geological formation.”
Meanwhile, Samantha Norris, an attorney for Navigator CO2 Ventures, told the IUB that her client was a bit more certain of its timeline.
“We are requesting a hearing in the first quarter — we’ll plan on requesting a hearing in the first quarter of 2024,” Norris replied, when asked. “We would ideally like to finish that hearing before spring planting commences,” she added, according to the Radio Iowa report.
Regarding the need for oral arguments before settling on a site for Navigator’s permit hearing, Norris explained, “at this point, we don’t know that oral arguments are necessary.
“But because we have a number of interested stakeholders,” she continued, according to Radio Iowa, “and because the layout of our line differs somewhat from Summit’s and from Wolf’s, we think that it should be briefed at least so that all parties have a chance to say what location they think or multiple locations may be compliant with the statutory requirements.”
The building of the three proposed pipelines continues to be a controversial subject across the state, with proponents emphasizing the projects’ importance to Iowa’s economic future as a vital part of the emerging ethanol industry. Many of those in opposition, however, led by landowners, are standing against the construction of the pipelines for safety reasons as well as objecting to the companies’ proposed use of eminent domain to secure access to its route.
In regard to the latter, a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll revealed that nearly 80% of Iowans oppose the use of eminent domain in the case of the pipeline projects, with only 15% supporting it.
The permit hearing for the third pipeline company intending to build in Iowa, Summit Carbon Solutions, meanwhile, is tentatively scheduled to begin on Oct. 23 in Webster County, a decision by the IUB that drew strong rebuke from several parties.
“If we end up having a cool year, harvest could go into November, which would overlap harvest and the proposed hearing even more, further straining farmers located on the proposed route who want to, at a minimum, follow along with the hearing,” wrote Josh Byrnes, an IUB board member, in opposition to the proposed October start date, a second Iowa Capital Dispatch story reported. “A hearing in October could require landowners to choose between attending this hearing or their income for the year.”
Byrnes, however, was overruled by the other two board members, who both voted in favor of the October date.
Should the hearing occur in October, it “would be preceded by four public comment hearings in outlying counties starting in mid-September and four days of public comment hearings in Webster County the week before the evidentiary hearing starts,” according to the second Capital Dispatch report.