WEST UNION — If the raises for elected county officials are approved as recommended by the Fayette County Compensation Board, it will mean an extra $36,685.28 coming out of county coffers next year.
The Compensation Board met Monday, Dec. 6, and came up with the following wage increase recommendations:
The three Fayette County Supervisors (Janell Bradley, Marty Stanbrough, Jeanine Tellin) would get 6 percent increases, an extra $2,304.90 each, for a salary of $40,719.90.
Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen, Recorder Karen Ford and Auditor Lori Moellers would also get 6 percent increases, $3,985.38 more, putting their salaries at $70,408.38 each.
Attorney Wayne Saur would get an 8 percent increase, $6,763.52 more, for a salary of $91,307.52.
Sheriff Marty Fisher would get a 12 percent increase, $11,050.92 more, for a salary of $103,141.92.
Compensation Board members decided on giving Sheriff Fisher the largest increase after he presented them with a new State code issued by the Attorney General’s office that instructs Compensation Board members they “shall” make wage recommendations for the sheriff that match salaries in the private sector for covering populations of similar sizes.
It was noted that the Sheriff’s current salary of $92,091 is about $25,000 less than the Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan’s salary.
“I think if we gave him 12 to 14 percent more it would get him closer to the Post 10 State Patrol Commander’s salary of $114,000,” said Board member Dave Moore of Oelwein, representing Saur on the Board.
Moore proposed the 12 percent increase across the board.
Board member Bob Kalb, representing the supervisors, said he felt 6 percent was fair for the supervisors and treasurer, auditor and recorder. He proposed going to 8 percent for Saur, saying he didn’t feel comfortable going higher than that since the county attorney position was considered part-time, even though Saur pointed out that he usually averages well over 40 hours a week.
The Board passed the recommendations that Kalb made voting 4-1, with Moore voting against.
The 6 percent increase for the other officials was decided on in keeping with the projected cost of living. Ford reported that the Social Security website put cost of living increase at 5.9 percent for the upcoming year.
Other Board members in attendance were Al Burkhart representing Sheriff Fisher, Mallory Hanson, representing Moellers, and Gary Grimm, representing the supervisors. Jeff Clements, who represents Ford, was not present.
The recommendations will go on to the Board of Supervisors who can accept them or lower them, but can’t increase them.