Chris Child, owner of Computer Repair, has served Oelwein’s computer needs for the past 13 years, and unless a new owner comes forward, will be closing the business on July 21.
Child took over the computer repair shop in 2010 when it was in back of the former Oelwein Design gallery at 7 S. Frederick Ave. Three years later, in 2013, the business moved precisely one block north to the current site, 7 N. Frederick Ave.
Child has repaired much more than traditional computers. Services extended to “anything electrical,” including phones, Xbox repair, running business networks, security camera networks and service management for servers.
An electric typewriter was among the more unusual repair requests, and he was able to fix it.
“I started becoming handy with my solder gun,” he said, referencing a tool for joining metal surfaces using a filler metal called solder.
Enterprise and individual clients have sought his services from across northeast Iowa, from Postville to Elk Run Heights to Manchester.
Customer traffic began to peak about 2020 as the schools and many businesses were shut down.
“People were pulling computers out of their closets or their basements to give to their kids or their grandkids instead of buying a new one so they could at least do their classes and look for jobs,” Child said.
“It’s slowed down a lot in the last three years,” Child said.
Chris has always run the business himself. He credited his wife, Helene, with helping him with tasks and decisions along the way, “But it’s pretty much always been me.”
Both Chris and Helene are self-employed and live in Maynard. They have three boys, the second who is a high school senior this year at West Central, dual enrolled at community college.
“Our kids are getting older and getting out of school,” Chris explained.
Willem graduated in May. Jaryd will be finishing his senior year. Their youngest, Quinton, is in elementary.
“I got a really good job offer in Maryland, and I will be working remotely for a company there,” Chris said. “I’m not moving.”
While the flexibility was important when the kids were younger, allowing Chris to take time off to assist with activities like running a Cub Scout pack, which he did when the older two were younger, or attending scout camp, this time he and Helene opted for consistency.
“We decided we don’t need the flexibility of being self-employed as much as we would like the consistency of knowing what you’re going to make every month,” Chris said.
“I would like to sell the business to someone who would be able to help and support my clients,” Chris said. “So far, I have not found anybody that was interested.”
He provides a high level of service, including making house calls, indicating that’s not everyone’s comfort zone in IT.
Depending what happens, Chris anticipates spending the next few months either helping a theoretical new owner, or finding other businesses that will take his clients, specifically those in Oelwein and southward. As he graduated from East Buchanan in Winthrop, a fair amount of clients have reached out to him from the Buchanan County area.
Chris has kept up certificates in A+, Security+ and as a Cisco Certified Networking Associate.
He holds associate’s degrees in business and information technology and a bachelor’s degree in network security. He studied electrical work in Colorado for a while.
“The things I used from a textbook are probably 10-15% and the rest of it is probably just hands on know-how experience,” Chris said. “It’s just, I’ve done it so many times. If someone calls and says there’s something wrong with my printer, I can tell you one of out of five things are going to be wrong with your printer.”
Inquiries can be directed to Chris at 319-238-9597.