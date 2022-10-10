Fayette County Supervisors may be finished talking about the proposed CO2 pipeline, but a number of opponents to the project are not giving up their effort to stop what they consider to be a hazardous project on several levels.
Lifelong Fairbank area farmer Rusty Kane, Fairbank businessman and Councilman Ron Woods and environmentalist Jeff Milks are among citizens concerned with the real effects a CO2 pipeline could have on the farming and residential community around Fairbank and beyond. They are hosting a public meeting at 7 o’clock tonight at the Fairbank American Legion Hall for concerned citizens to talk and have their voices heard. Everybody is welcome.
“We’re the only county around (Fayette) that is not taking a position on the pipeline,” Kane said. “I know of at least six landlords in Fayette County that are upset about it.”
“I think the biggest thing is the safety concern for the community,” said Ron Woods.
“This isn’t just about the farmers,” Jeff Milks said, echoing Woods’ concerns. “We have to get everybody on board. People have a very personal tie to their land, and this is a very personal violation to them.”
Kane has a son who works for Farm Credit that knows from experience ground with pipeline running through it generally sells for $3,000 to $4,000 less per acre, he said.
“I have two farms that are in the line according to the map,” Kane said. “Just the one farm alone could be $180,000 loss if I wanted to sell.”
Milks said land under which CO2 pipeline is buried takes five to 10 years to come back into production. He used the term “green washing” in which proponents make the issue look like an environmental focus when in reality, it is not. “If anything, it will have an adverse effect,” Milks said noting trees will never be able to be planted within 100 feet of the pipeline. “The land will be dead for everything, farming, developing, everything.”
Kane feels that the companies behind the CO2 pipeline project are really after tax credits.
“If the government is giving tax credits, somebody is picking up the tab and that’s the rest of us,” he said.
Woods, whose family owns land that was purchased for housing development to the north of the ethanol plant in Fairbank, said the proposed pipeline will run too close to that land for anyone to feel comfortable or safe building on it.
“I think there are other ways to deal with the CO2 issue that are less hazardous,” he said. “The county (Fayette) ordinance for pipelines hasn’t been updated for about 45 years. That should also be addressed.”
Kane warned that the current pipeline proposal won’t be the last.
“This doesn’t mean it could be the only one either. We’re going to be in a continuous fight for our land,” he said.
“Our grandkids are going to end up paying for this,” Milks said.
“People should come to the meeting,” Woods said. “We all have a vested interest in this.”