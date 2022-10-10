Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fayette County Supervisors may be finished talking about the proposed CO2 pipeline, but a number of opponents to the project are not giving up their effort to stop what they consider to be a hazardous project on several levels.

Lifelong Fairbank area farmer Rusty Kane, Fairbank businessman and Councilman Ron Woods and environmentalist Jeff Milks are among citizens concerned with the real effects a CO2 pipeline could have on the farming and residential community around Fairbank and beyond. They are hosting a public meeting at 7 o’clock tonight at the Fairbank American Legion Hall for concerned citizens to talk and have their voices heard. Everybody is welcome.

