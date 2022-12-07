The Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University, along with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will be hosting the 2023 Farm Transitions Conference on Feb. 9 and 10. Open to both in-person and online participants, the conference will allow those who attend the opportunity to hear from a variety of professionals involved with many different aspects of transitioning into and out of the agricultural industry, such as legal professionals, farmland owners and managers, and financial experts.
The Farm Transitions Conference is intended for a wide audience, including those interested in beginning to farm, those looking to transition their farm to younger family members, and individuals wanting more insight regarding farm estate planning.
The two-day conference, held at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames, will provide attendees with access to a number of resources intended to allow farmers to make educated transition and succession planning decisions.
Among the event’s Day One highlights will be an overview of the current farm economy, including presentations from ISU Extension and Outreach economists Chad Hart on the ag market’s outlook, and from Alejandro Plastina, who will examine some major financial decisions that come with farm transitions.
Chris Cornelius, co-owner of Cornelius Seed, will also present on the first day of the conference.
Cornelius’s talk is titled “Succession Tips from the Field,” and will include her sharing practical lessons and experiences accumulated from working with her family’s fifth-generation seed business, which was founded in 1935. Cornelius, who owns and manages Cornelius Seed with her husband, two sons, and daughter in-law, is also a recent president of the Independent Professional Seed Association as well as an active partner in her family’s farming organization, Cornelius Land and Cattle.
Other presentations on the event’s first day include “Beginning Farmer Loans and Tax Credits,” and “Raising your Financial IQ,” while those on Day Two will explore topics such as “Legal Tools and Strategies in Farm Succession Planning,” “Business Entities and Transition Taxes,” and “Proceed with Caution: Preventing Mistakes in Farm Succession Planning.”
Those attending the conference in person will enjoy face-to-face networking opportunities, while both in-person and online participants can interact with speakers, ask questions, and will receive a free Farm Transitions workbook.
The cost to register is $175 for in-person participants and $150 for the webinar-only option. Students at a university or college can register for $100 for either option, while some student scholarships are available. If interested in pursuing a scholarship to attend the conference, students should email ISU’s Tovar Jensen at kwtovar@iastate.edu.