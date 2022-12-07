Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University, along with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will be hosting the 2023 Farm Transitions Conference on Feb. 9 and 10. Open to both in-person and online participants, the conference will allow those who attend the opportunity to hear from a variety of professionals involved with many different aspects of transitioning into and out of the agricultural industry, such as legal professionals, farmland owners and managers, and financial experts.

The Farm Transitions Conference is intended for a wide audience, including those interested in beginning to farm, those looking to transition their farm to younger family members, and individuals wanting more insight regarding farm estate planning.

