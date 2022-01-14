Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) announced Friday morning that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a press release Hinson said she began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms Thursday afternoon and took a COVID-19 test with the results being positive.
“I am fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. I am isolating and following CDC guidance as well as the advice of the Attending Physician, and am currently working remotely in Washington, D.C. My team and I will continue working around the clock for Iowans and I look forward to being back at work, in-person, soon,” Hinson said in a statement.