Some products are designed to addict.
In an age where big tech is everywhere like big tobacco was in the 1980s, Minnesota-based motivational speaker Joe Beckman with Till 360 Speaking and Consulting offered parents and educators a solution: a missive to connect with others, select their top values and create a “Caveman Screen Plan” to help their kids generate more human connection.
Opening his recent community presentation at Oelwein Middle School with a photo of his first grade self beside Minnesota Twins baseball star Kirby Puckett, Beckman mused whether that moment would have happened today because of tech distractions.
“I’m not a ‘cellphone is bad’ guy,” Beckman said, noting mobile tech can be a useful tool but should not replace human connection.
“We’ve also never felt more alone,” Beckman said.
Drawing an analogy to Tetris, Beckman said one act of disconnection won’t upset the apple cart. But the disconnections stack so high that for many youth, “it is starting to feel like game over,” he said.
Bringing out a graph on the number of mental health conditions per year for 10- to 12-year-olds, Beckman pointed to a trend line showing around 2011, mental health conditions began to climb for boys and girls, but the trend was especially pronounced in teen girls. (Boys went from about 300 to about 600 issues per year from 2011-2017. Girls went from over 1,000 issues per year to over 3,500, per a graph Beckman presented.)
What happened in 2011? A few years earlier, Apple unveiled the iPhone, Beckman said. By 2011, smartphones were saturating the market.
An 80-year longitudinal study by Harvard that Beckman discussed next showed “what moves the needle most” for health was “quality relationships. I did not say quantity,” Beckman said.
STUDENT INTERACTIONS
Joe Beckman had spoken to Oelwein School District students earlier on the day of his recent public appearance. The evening presentation showed the speaker visiting with the staff at Big Dogs Coffee Shop at the high school and playing guitar in tandem with teacher and musician Chet Reagan, among others.
He thanked parents for entrusting their kids to the daytime program.
“I hope I left them better than I found them,” Beckman said.
Elementary and middle-school groups heard about legacy, being a “difference maker.”
“It’s not about changing the world, it’s about changing one person’s day,” Beckman said, was one lesson.
“Great questions” he advised parents to ask students: How do they want to be remembered? And are their choices today in line with that picture?
With the high school students, Beckman discussed his book, “Just Look Up,” which breaks down five basic phrases in five chapters. The high-schoolers heard about three chapters, Love You (self-worth), Push Through (resilience), and Just Look Up (human connection).
The other two are Fail On (confidence) and Yeah Toast! (joy).
Beckman’s message meshes with the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework for school culture, according to family and student services director Barb Schmitz, a longtime counselor in the district.
“It’s right in line with (PBIS) to help students feel good about themselves, ‘I love your face’; ‘look up,’ make connections with other people. It all goes together,” Schmitz said.
The evening program offered free supper and free childcare at OMS and attracted 167 attendees.
JUST LOOK UP
“Tonight in our conversation, we’re going to focus on the Just Look Up piece,” Beckman said, “this idea of human connection.”
He wanted each attendee to apply the lessons at home, in life and at heart. But, he said, this takes work, and he is not an expert.
“It’s easier to look down than make eye contact,” Beckman said. “And yet even though it’s hard, as adults we all know the hardest things and the most important things sometimes are the same things.”
He’s not a counselor or a parenting expert. He cited two decades of experience speaking in schools but said he sometimes struggles to follow his own advice.
First, Beckman taught attendees an “awesome greeting.”
“If you ever see someone looking a little angry or crabby, you go up to them and say, ‘I love your face,’” he said.
Then he brought out his guitar, not to entertain, but to model resilience.