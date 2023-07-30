Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clayton and Fayette County will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program beginning Aug. 17 at Osborne Nature Center, Elkader. The program will take place at various locations around the two counties, providing participants hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources.
The program teaches about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region. Graduates of the course learn to make informed choices for leading and educating others to improve conservation in Iowa.
The program consists of approximately 12 hours of online curriculum and seven face-to-face field trips. The online modules will include lessons and resources by Iowa State subject-matter experts to be reviewed at the participants’ own pace at home. Module topics include conservation history and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems, implementing conservation practices in human dominated landscapes and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.
The seven face-to-face meetings will build on the online lessons and be held at various county locations from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 17-Sept. 28. Each face-to-face meeting will be led by local subject-matter experts to demonstrate how the principles covered in the online curriculum, play out locally.
Local partners include Clayton and Fayette County Conservation, Clayton and Fayette County Pheasants Forever, Iowa DNR, Upper Iowa University, and local landowners. Refreshments will be served.
Accreditation for Iowa Teaching recertification credits are available with this course.
Registration for the course is $50 thanks to a generous donation from the Clayton and Fayette County Pheasants Forever Organization and is due at the time of registration. For questions or to register contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette office at 563-425-3331 or email dkahler@iastate.edu by Aug. 16.